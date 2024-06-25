Code Geass: Lost Stories tier list and reroll guide

Pilot Stars Type Lelouch Lamperouge (The Rebel 'Zero') 4 Strategist Cornelia (Beauty and Strength) 4 Kallen (Guren Dances) 4 Kallen Kouzouki 4 Guard Anya Alstreim (Knight of Six) 4 Exterminator C.C (Mystical Summer Outfit) 4 Exterminator Jeremiah Gottwald (Deeply Devoted Purist) 3 Assault Cornelia li Britannia (With Splendour With Strenght) 4 Specialist Cornelia li Britannia (Witch of Britannia) 4 Exterminator

We are starting our list with the strongest pilots currently in the game. These SS-Tier pilots are the absolute best ones that you can have on your team. Even though in Code Geass: Lost Stories, almost every variant is good enough to tackle the game's content, these pilots' performance is on another level. The 'Rebel' Lelouch has some of the best ranged-attack stats currently in the game. You could argue he should have been ranked even higher on a tier of his own. Kallen Kouzouki is the best Guard thanks to her overall stats and her ability to buff her own attacks.

This variant of Jeremiah Gottwald, even though is only 3 stars, still is one of the best assault pilots in the meta. He has the ability to give you back the cost points of his deployment, plus has a very low redeployment cooldown. This makes him a pilot that you can pretty much spam.