Suzerain Stories: The Neutral Lens, switches gears in the popular politics sim

Rather than controlling a country, you control what the public sees and hears

Tilt the scale as host of The Neutral Lens, and decide when popularity takes precedent

Is being neutral easy? Not even slightly, because sometimes, not taking a position is the most telling of all. And in Suzerain Stories: The Neutral Lens, the upcoming release from Torpor Games, landing December 3rd, you'll find out just how tricky it is.

Whereas other entries in the Suzerain series saw you take control of the fate of a country and make high-level decisions, The Neutral Lens narrows the scale considerably. As Ilias Morris, the journalist behind hit show The Neutral Lens, you'll host and interview some of the most powerful people in the fictional world of Suzerain.

See what you want to see

Of course, as any first-year media student can tell you, the framing of a story can dramatically change how people see the people involved. In The Neutral Lens you'll decide what, when and how the program reaches the people, and whether to nudge the scales one way or another.

The fact that The Neutral Lens explicitly states being neutral is also a political position is a welcome one, as no matter your political position I think it's safe to say nobody likes a neutral party. And not having a 'correct' third way makes the actual ethical decisions that much trickier, and more engaging.

As Will pointed out in his review of the original Suzerain, developer Torpor Games went to great lengths to make politics and bureaucracy engaging. And they seem to be tackling a similar challenge, by making being a broadcast journalist an exciting, ethically challenging experience. So, if that sounds like your bag, watch out for Suzerain Stories: The Neutral Lens, landing on iOS and Android come December 3rd!

In the meantime, if the big new release is what's caught your eye, there's no need to give up on mobile. Instead, check out our list of the best mobile games like GTA VI for some of our choice picks!