Girls' Frontline: The Lunasia Covenant, has revealed its release date

Expect the new third-person shooter spinoff to arrive in 2027

We also got a new trailer featuring exciting gameplay glimpses

While the big news this week is undoubtedly the launch of GTA VI, don't let that distract you from some equally exciting reveals for mobile. Most notably, Girls' Frontline: Blue Butterfly Contract, now known as Girls' Frontline: The Lunasia Covenant, has finally revealed a release date for 2027!

The Lunasia Covenant release reveal was made in the latest trailer, which also gave us some glimpses of what to expect from the Girls' Frontline spinoff. Third-person, over the shoulder combat, and many recognisable characters and weapons are all present, as are stylish graphics in the vein of something like Arknights: Endfield. But Lunasia Covenant is undoubtedly a Girls' Frontline game at its core.

Breaking the Covenant

The Lunasia Covenant represents a major break with tradition by Girls' Frontline developer MICA Team. Going from a turn-based RPG to a third-person shooter would be risky, but Girls' Frontline has always leaned hard into gunplay and tactical shooting as a staple of the series, what with the characters being named after famous firearm types.

I've seen some people comparing The Lunasia Covenant to something like Helldivers, and while that may be stretching it a bit, it does show how excited people are to see Girls' Frontline do something new. And truth be told, a third-person shooter is likely to attract sceptics who might otherwise give it a miss.

As for when exactly we can expect it, the 2027 release window is an impressively broad one. I'd hazard a guess that we'd see it no earlier than summer, or maybe even later, as this'll be a massive undertaking for MICA Team, and a gamble they'll want to get right.

Looking for great new games to play on mobile? Not sure where to start? Well, don't fret because we've got everything you need all in one place, just take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for our choice picks!