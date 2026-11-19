What the Clash? is expanding its offerings of exciting party games with something new. Story!

In The Tennis Menace update, you'll duke it out with an invasive computer intent on stealing golf info

Battle to save Ping Pun and foil the evil machine's plans in the process!

What the Clash? and others in the series from Triband like What the Golf? have all focused on the wackier, and more out there kind of sports sims and party games that the developer can come up with. Now, they're introducing their most out-there updade yet, as What the Clash? gets... an actual story?

Yes, in What the Clash?'s new The Tennis Menace update, the sinister computer that fans of What the Golf? will recognise has invaded the world of WTC. Seeking to steal all the tennis knowledge from Ping Pun's mind, it's up to you to foil the evil machine's plans.

Tennis the Menace

Don't expect a sprawling narrative or epic saga, though, as this is a thoroughly bite-sized experience, with about an hour of gameplay and story total. You'll find plenty of wacky characters to meet, challenges to overcome and a whole heap of puns, though.

Whether this is merely an experiment or the start of something new for What the Clash? I think will depend on if it's received well by fans. I think that making the singleplayer experience more consistent and exciting is a great aim for developer Triband either way. And more puns and jokes are sure to be a welcome addition.

Personally, I still have my eyes open for an Android release of What the Clash? But for Apple Arcade fans, this is undoubtedly one of many killer apps on the service. And the fact it's still receiving updates only makes it more worthwhile to play!

Speaking of stuff that's worthwhile playing, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? We've got a whole host of great new picks that you can play on mobile, selected out of the most interesting from the last week or so.