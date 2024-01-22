Marvel Future Fight introduces four new mutants in latest Goblin Queen themed update

Netmarble has just announced an exciting new update for its popular superhero game, Marvel Future Fight. Following the previous update inspired by Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season Two, the latest patch shifts focus onto some lesser-known heroes that are preparing to battle against the mutant Goblin Queen. Players can expect to come across a variety of content in the form of more heroes, an epic quest, and character tier upgrades.

A total of four new heroes are being added in Marvel Future Fight’s latest update. The list includes Havok, Exodus, Hope Summers, and Madelyne Pyror. It’s clearly a mutant-centric update as Rachel Summers receives a new uniform as well. If you're wondering where these characters stack up against the rest of the roster, take a look at this MFF tier list for more information.

These new heroes will find use in the new epic quest titled Goblin Queen. It tasks players with a difficult challenge as they must navigate through tales of the villainous mutant clone. Three of the four new characters, Havok, Hope Summers, and Madelyne Pryor, can be obtained by participating in the event. Plus, Odin’s Blessing gets five new items as well.

As for the character tier upgrades, these will be focused on more mutants as well. Cyclops can hit Tier Four with the new Striker Skill while Havoc and Madelyne Pryor can ascend to Tier Three with new Ultimate Skills. In addition, Rachel Summers, Hope Summers, and Kid Omega can unlock their Awakened Skills in this update.

Help the powerful new mutants challenge the nefarious Goblin Queen by downloading Marvel Future Fight on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.