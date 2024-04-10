Marvel Future Fight Celebrates 9th Anniversary with limited-time events

Earn rewards through the 9th Year Celebration Event.

The 9th Year Countdown Event runs through April 29th.

Pre-register for the event to earn extra rewards.

Dimension Chests will be available at a discount.

Game developer and publisher Netmarble is celebrating mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight’s 9th Anniversary. As the 9-year milestone on April 30th approaches, you can participate in multiple 9-Year Red Carpet events through which you can earn epic rewards. Additionally, you can now pre-register for the anniversary celebration which will entitle you to rewards including Potential Transcended Character, 9 million Gold and up to 900 Crystals.

Now through the 29th, you can participate in the 9th Year Countdown Event. Throughout the event, you can receive various rewards including a Tier-2 Mega Advancement Ticket, Odin’s Blessing Chest, Level 6 Potential Enhancement Ticket and 900 Crystals.

The 9th Year Celebration Event begins April 30th and runs through mid-May. During this event, you can receive various rewards such as Selector: Tier-3 Character, 9-Year Anniversary Comic Card, and Selector: Premium Tier-2 Character, among other prizes, just by playing the game.

Further, you’ll be able to purchase a Dimension Chest at a discounted price during the event. For a limited time, new players will be able to play as multiple Tier-3 Characters, such as Loki and Iron Man, throughout the 9th Year Celebration Event.

MARVEL Future Fight is a mobile action RPG that features a multitude of Heroes and Villains from across the Marvel universe. You can collect more than 200 heroes and villains and assemble your ultimate team of fighters. Participate in challenging quests to level up your characters. You’ll even be able to use characters’ distinct superpowers in battles. Further, you can compete against other players in PvP arenas.

MARVEL Future Fight is available for download via the App Store and Google Play. You can learn more about the game by visiting the MARVEL Future Fight page on Netmarble’s official website. To keep up with all the latest MARVEL Future Fight news, follow the game on Facebook, Instagram, or X (Twitter).