Marvel Future Fight debuts new cosmic team The Annihilators

Quasar and Ikon will feature in the new team

The team deals with Galactic-level threats

New check-in events, progressive missions and more are also being added

Netmarble's Marvel Future Fight is receiving a huge new update, featuring two new characters and outfits for another pair in order to make up the lesser-known comics team The Annihilators. Fans will also be able to play through new progressive missions, take advantage of exclusive check-in events and more.

Quasar (Wendell Vaughn) and Ikon are the two new characters being added. Quasar wields the cosmically powered Quantum Bands on his wrist that makes him enormously powerful, while Ikon is a Galadorian Spaceknight wielding a suit of futuristic armour and weapons. To complete the look, both Beta Ray Bill and Gladiator will get new outfits to match their look when they were part of the Annihilators.

New progressive missions will allow players to accrue bonus effects, like an increase in the acquisition of growth materials if they complete certain missions. Meanwhile, you can also take advantage of new tier-4 upgrade support missions that allow you to quickly bring your heroes to level 4. Finally, if you're a new player you can also take advantage of the exclusive check-in event, where you can obtain up to four heroes of tier-3 and two Comic Cards with the increased Pierce Damage effect.

You can check out the trailer for the update below!

The Annihilators may be a lesser-known team, but that doesn't make them any less powerful. Dealing with Galactic-level threats far beyond the abilities of even Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Annihilators have thrown down everything the universe can throw at them and more. They were also founded by Cosmo, the telepathic Cosmonaut space dog. And who said comics were boring?

