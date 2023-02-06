Marvel Future Fight coupon codes (February 2023)

- checked for new codes

Even though it's easy to redeem coupon codes in Marvel Future Fight, the process as to how you do it isn't exactly crystal clear. Also, there are two different types, Event and Star Agent coupons. Because of that, there are many players who seem to be having issues redeeming their codes.

On this page, you can find everything that you need to know about Marvel Future Fight coupon codes and how you can to redeem them.

Let's get right into it.

Active Marvel Future Fight coupon codes

LOVEANDTHUNDER

MFFWILLCONTINUE

MFF7THGO

MFF7THCOMING

How to redeem your coupon codes?

There are two ways that you can redeem your coupons in the game. The first one allows you to redeem them from the game's client.

Here's the process step by step:

Start Marvel Future Fight on your device.

Once you are on the Main Lobby Screen, tap on the ' Settings ' button in the top right of your screen.

' button in the top right of your screen. From the new menu that will appear, select ' Info ' and then tap on ' Coupon '.

' and then tap on ' '. Depending on your code, select either Marvel Future Fight Event or Marvel Future Fight Coupon.

If you redeemed your coupon code successfully, you will receive the rewards in your inbox.

Since August 2021, players have had another way to redeem their coupon codes.

Here's how the new procedure works:

Open the Coupon Registration Web Page.

Enter your member code and the coupon code.

Once you open the game, you should receive the item from your Inbox.

How to find your PID code?

Once you are on the main lobby screen, tap on the ' Settings ' button in the top right of your screen.

' button in the top right of your screen. From the new 'Settings' menu, select 'Info'.

Copy your PID number.

If you don't know where to find your member code, here's what you need to do:

Common problems

MARVEL Future Fight Event Coupon is where you redeem the event and livestream codes.

MARVEL Future Fight Coupon is where you redeem the Star Agent giveaway codes.

Many players have issues redeeming their coupon codes because they put the codes in the wrong boxes.

Also, keep in mind that you cannot redeem a coupon more than once.



How can you get Star Agent codes?

NetEase has recruited a number of content creators from YouTube and Twitch, to their Star Agent program. These Star Agents create MFF related content, and through that, they release new coupons that players can redeem for crystals. We also have a tier list for Marvel Future Fight that will help you pick the right heroes for your journey.

If you want to keep track of the latest crystal giveaways from the Star Agent Club, check out Netmarble's official forums.

If you enjoy Marvel Future Fight, you might want to check out other similar games such as DC Worlds Collide and Revived Witch. You can also take a look at the best new mobile game of the week.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Artur Novichenko