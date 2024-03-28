Marvel Future Fight introduces Black Swan in March 2024 update

Black Swan is the new world boss in Marvel Future Fight's March 2024 update

Black Swan is the new World Boss with Legend+ difficulty

Uniforms for Thanos, Angel Satana

Character tier upgrades for Angel, Satana, and Hellstorm

Netmarble has just dropped some exciting news for all you Marvel fans as another update for Marvel Future Fight is released. This patch will be a challenging one because it focuses on the baddies as a new World Boss and Super Villain are added to the popular mobile RPG. Of course, new uniforms and character tier upgrades have also been introduced to support you in these battles.

Get ready to face off against the formidable new Super Villain, Black Swan, in Marvel Future Fight’s latest update. She is the final addition to the notorious Black Order alongside the rest of the Children of Thanos. If you're wondering how to beat Black Swan, refer to our Marvel Future Fight tier list of the best characters!

The Black Swan is no easy foe and she’s ready to challenge you as the new World Boss as well. Prepare to test your mettle against Black Swan, who must be fought at the new Legend+ difficulty level designed exclusively for Tier-4 characters. Defeat her to unlock her in the Tier-3 state, alongside an awesome new Ultimate Skill.

But that's not all because you'll receive extra First Clear Rewards on every stage above level five in World Boss: Legend. Plus, access to certain World Bosses has been made more attainable with reduced unlock requirements, ensuring that every player has a chance to prove their prowess.

To help you in these battles are three new uniforms for Thanos, Angel, and Satana. Keep in mind that Angel and Satana's uniforms are available only for a limited time during the April Fools season, so don't miss out on your chance to snag them. Furthermore, Angel can now go to Tier-4 with a new Striker skill, while both Satana and Hellstorm receive new Awakened Skills.

Download Marvel Future Fight now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.