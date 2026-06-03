Marblebound is an exciting new marble shooter-style puzzler that's just hit closed beta

Marblebound is an exciting new spin on marble-themed puzzling

Destroy enemies and damage bosses in hectic, colourful gameplay

Currently available in closed beta for select regions on iOS and Android

I've seen plenty of twists and takes on the puzzle format when it comes to mobile. But I admit one of the less common formats I've seen is that of marbles! That typical playground pastime is, however, translated into the upcoming Marblebound. Having just launched its first closed beta, Marblebound is available to play in select regions.

In Marblebound, you take on the role of (relatively) cuddly animal characters trying to save their land from an evil and seemingly unstoppable force. But by awakening the power of the Marble, they can ricochet around the battlefield, smashing weaker enemies and damaging massive bosses to save the day.

Marble-lous

Marblebound is one of those games that makes you confused when you read the description, but it all clicks once you see it in action. Your animal characters, such as the rabbit Burny or bat Batrix, transform themselves into marbles. From there, the gameplay focuses on carefully pinging them around the battlefield, taking out weaker enemies in one blow and damaging a far beefier boss before it takes you out.

And Marblebound certainly has quite the pedigree, with a team made from veterans that have worked on hits such as Crab War, Claw Stars, Masketeers and more! That's reflected in the colourful art and adorable characters, as much as in the fast-paced gameplay itself.

If you want to give it a go, you may be out of luck. For the moment, Marblebound is only available in Southeast Asian regions such as Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam. But watch this space because I would bet it'll make its way further afield sometime soon!

In the meantime, if you want to tide yourself over with more puzzling fun, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS? Where we've ranked everything from casual brain-teasers to full-on neuron busters guaranteed to challenge players of every pedigree!