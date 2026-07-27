Roco Kingdom will soon let you collect cute Jinies across platforms in upcoming global debut

Collect, battle, repeat

Tencent brings its massively popular IP to the rest of the globe

Expect to collect and battle creatures across an open world

More details to come at gamescom

Tencent and MoreFun Studios will be making a splash next month at gamescom 2026 as they've just announced Roco Kingdom's global debut, so if you've been a fan of the transmedia IP for a while now, you'll be happy to know it's coming to worldwide regions soon. The creature-collecting RPG was first launched in China earlier this year in March, but the franchise itself has been making waves across TV, films, and even musicals for more than 16 years now.

With Tencent bringing this to the rest of the world in a multi-platform release across PC, consoles, iOS and Android, I'd say it just makes sense as the next logical step for the IP. And since its open world makes it the perfect place to collect cute creatures called Jinies, there's bound to be no shortage of both PvP and PvE elements you can expect to dive into.

Now, I don't know about you, but for me, I feel like creature-collecting is pretty much synonymous with battling with other players, which thankfully, there'll be lots of in Roco Kingdom too. The social aspect is always something to look forward to in the genre, and since the Chinese version already boasted more than 30 million pre-registrations within nine days of the announcement alone, I don't doubt there'll be tons of people to play with once this is officially out!

Right now, though, we don't have a lot of info apart from the announcement, but gamescom 2026 will probably drop all the deets next month. Because really, the genre might feel saturated at times, but there's a good reason why it's so popular (and I will always be attracted to it)! Until then, why not have a look at our list of the best monster-taming games to tide you over for now?