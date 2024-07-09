Claws Stars to host new collaboration with mascot character Usagyuuun

Take this beloved bunny to the stars

Claw Stars is set to collaborate with popular mascot character Usagyuuun

Collect two new ships to pilot with new playable characters

And get animated stickers, cosmetics and more based on the character!

Award-winning casual game Claw Stars is set to host another collaboration, this time with the popular emoji mascot character Usagyuuun. The collaboration will see new ships to pilot, a playable character and other collectibles from the loveable white rabbit.

A stylised white rabbit, Usagyuuun is one of many famous mascots that appears to have become popular based on its appearance as a sticker on Japanese messaging app Line. Since Line uses stickers so extensively (including crossovers with popular games) it's no surprise that Usagyuuun has gone on to inspire a wave of merchandising.

Claw Stars, meanwhile, sees you play as a race of space-faring hamsters piloting UFOs equipped with the familiar underslung claw. Yes, it's basically a claw game, where you need to pluck up coins and other collectibles as you progress through the game. But while it may sound silly, it's surprisingly compelling and has even been featured on Apple Arcade.

As for what's coming in terms of actual collaboration content, Usagyuuun themselves will feature as a playable character, alongside an exclusive ship for you to pilot. There's also a carrot-shaped ship piloted by another Usagyuuun character, the mysterious carrot Ninjin.

Naturally, there's also a crop of exclusive Usagyuuun stickers for you to collect, alongside two new cosmetic bundles with the Naughty Rabbit and Mecha Rabbit Style Station collections. So even if you're not an Usagyuuun fan yourself, there's still plenty to nab from this new collaboration.

As for what else you can play, well, it wouldn't be us if we didn't point you to our mega-list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) would it? And be sure to check in on our list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year while you're there for news on all the best games releasing soon!