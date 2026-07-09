Marblebound shows off competitive mode and customisation as pre-reg opens

Marble-lous!

Marblebound, the upcoming collectible RPG, has unveiled new gameplay features

Many of these have been added over the course of its closed beta, such as the Fairy Dungeon

Now, with pre-registration opening (and offering enticing rewards), we've got our clearest look at it yet

If you're looking for a new spin on classic marble-shooter gameplay, then Marblebound may be for you. And as it hits pre-registration for iOS and Android, developer HoopTech Games has offered a closer look at the competitive modes and gameplay elements you'll find in Marblebound.

One of the biggest additions has been the Fairy Dungeon, which offers daily challenges complete with leaderboards, while the Rune system offers further options to customise and power up your characters. Marblebound has a lot of similarities to your standard collectible RPG, but focuses on classic marble-shooting mechanics for a distinct twist on the genre.

Found your marbles?

Of course, if you've been following Marblebound since it was first announced , you'll be pleased to learn that it's now available to pre-register on iOS and Android, although the developers have still not revealed when it might be released.

However, what they have revealed are some of the exciting rewards that you'll be able to grab in pre-registration. Just for signing up, you'll nab the exclusive 'pioneer' title, a profile frame and 50 Gold Silk, which will be especially important for empowering runes and further down the line as Marblebound is updated.

Gold Silk is also supposed to be a part of Marblebound's grander ambitions for an 'ecosystem'. It's all a bit vague and technical-sounding at the moment, but it does indicate that HoopTech have major ambitions for Marblebound, and I think it's safe to say that's reason enough to register your interest if the mixture of classic collectible RPG and marble-shooting puzzler is of interest.

If you need something to tide you over, meanwhile, why not take a look at some of the other options available on mobile? Our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week offers up plenty of exciting options!