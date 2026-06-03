Kickabout Table Football sees the former lead designer of Guitar Hero tackle casual sports on iOS

Kickabout Table Football brings a new, frenetic take on the beautiful game to mobile

Developed by former Guitar Hero lead designer Rob Kay, it's a physics-driven spin on football

Try it out for free on iOS, with an optional purchase to remove in-game ads

With the World Cup right around the corner, it won't surprise you to learn that there are a great many exciting new football-based games and updates coming out right now. But even I was surprised to learn about the pedigree of today's release, Kickabout Table Football on iOS, which was developed by former Guitar Hero lead designer Rob Kay!

Kickabout Table Football aims for a more casual experience than other, more simulationist takes. Playable on both iPhone and iPad, you control your chosen footballer by simply dragging them around to manipulate the ball. It's easy to learn, but the physics-based approach means you'll have plenty to master as well. You can find Kickabout available free-to-play, with an optional purchase to remove ads on iOS.

Back of the net

Aside from the frenetic chaos of the gameplay itself, Kickabout Table Football also offers plenty in the way of new content to unlock. You'll be able to choose from more than 30 different national teams, ranging from England to Mexico and the USA.

However, it's in local multiplayer where Kickabout seems to really shine. The fast-paced and often anarchic gameplay makes for a perfect antidote to the more 'realistic' but stressful FIFA-style antics we're all accustomed to.

There are certainly many ingenious aspects to Kickabout's design. Movement zones mean you need to pass and tackle as you might in a regular football game, while the physics-based movement means that random sliding and tapping won't get you anywhere. It seems to strike a perfect balance between anarchic arcade fun and genuine competitive depth.

But if that barely touches the side, then you'll be glad to know that there's a huge variety of options out there on mobile for you to play if you're into sports! Just check out our list of the best sports games on iOS for some of our favourite picks.