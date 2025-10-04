King of Sailing tier list - The best pirates ranked
If you're eager to get your hands on some of the best pirates, then see how well they rank in our King of Sailing tier list.
Whenever you set sail on a big adventure, the excitement has to be tempered somewhat. Searching for treasure in ancient ruins is, of course, incredibly exciting, but also fraught with danger. So, a little preparation is needed, particularly when putting together your crew.
Below, I've ranked all the characters you can currently obtain based on how well they perform into a King of Sailing tier list, and I have to say - I'm not surprised at all. You would always expect Zoro to be top-tier, just like you could expect Shanks and Luffy to be among the best as well.
So, if you want to know exactly what's what, this tier list will shed some light on everything.
Don't forget to also claim the latest King of Sailing codes, right here!
Before we dive in, you need to know that acquiring some SSR+ characters is not that simple. It all comes down to luck, so if you don't get anything right off the bat, don't worry - try again, and eventually you'll get something. As long as you keep doing your dailies and claim all the rewards possible, you'll have plenty of chances to summon.
Right, let's dive into our King of Sailing tier list!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
- Jozu
- Marco
- Shanks
Marco is a support who can link with allies and share the damage taken. That means he will spread the damage taken by a certain character among allies. He can also boost the ATK and Crit of allies, and it lasts 2 turns, making him an incredibly useful character and why he's earned a top spot on our King of Sailing tier list.
Jozu is the best tank in King of Sailing. He is able to mitigate the damage taken by your DPS, sharing part of that damage with himself. It can be a game-changer, especially in PvP and against bosses.
2
S tier
- Akainu
- Shirahoshi
- Luffy (Wano)
- Mihawk
Luffy (Wano) is the main character - Monkey D. Luffy, and he is a warrior. He is super strong in 1v1 scenarios, especially against bosses. He can also heal himself with his Bravery, once per battle.
Shirahoshi is a mermaid who can walk on land (somehow), and she is a support. She can heal the entire team, and is also the only character who can revive an ally right now. She is incredibly valuable.
3
A tier
- Ace
- Cracker
- Smoothie
- Jinbe
- Lucci
- Sentomaru
- Ivankov
- Zoro (Wano)
- Kuma
- Enel
- Doflamingo
Doflamingo might look all fancy wearing his pink feathered cape, but he is also quite strong. He is a mage who can inflict crowd control on the enemies. His kit has a lot of debuffs, which makes him pretty good, especially against multiple stronger enemies.
Jinbe is a good and reliable tank who also shields allies. He can remove the enemy's DEF, making him a great character to use against bosses. He also grants increased RES to himself and allies.
Enel kinda looks like the Sage of Six Paths from Naruto, combined with The Last Airbender. He is a mage who deals insane AoE damage and can apply a Static effect, which greatly increases the damage a target takes.
4
B tier
- Magellan
- Kizaru
- Smoker (Wano)
- Sanji (Wano)
- Bartholomeo
- Perona (Wano)
- Cavendish
- Kin'emon
- Kuzan
- Law
- Robin (Wano)
- Clown
- Hancock (Wano)
- Nami (Wano)
With the B-tier characters, there are a couple of them who stand out. For one, Bartholomeo is decent as a character who inflicts bleed. He can also shield allies, and the shield he grants cannot be dispelled.
Law is a support that can heal allies, cleanse debuffs, and boost allies' Crit DMG. He is decent if you don't have something else to support your team, which is why he's ended up in the middle of our King of Sailing tier list.
Kin'emon is a tank with a taste for vengeance. He can penetrate enemy armor, and if his HP is below 50%, he will heal for a certain amount. He's pretty good and reliable as a front-liner.
5
C tier
- Morgan
- Luffy (Hat)
- Wapol
- Camie
- Pink
- King Neptune
- Jones
- Chinjao
- Marine Blademan
- Blade Fish-Man
- G5 Soldier
- Miss Goldenweek
- Vander Decken IX
- Diamante
- Bellamy
- Franky (Wano)
- Vista
- Brook (Wano)
- Sugar
- Pacifista
- Hatchan
- Spear Fish-Man
- Gladius
- Marine Artillery
- Koby (Young)
- Chopper (Wano)
- Usopp (Wano)
These are the lowest-ranking characters right now. I suggest you don't bother upgrading them at all, since you won't use them for any of the game's content. They are just there for the collection (acquire them once), and then you'll use them as fodder to upgrade your main team.
And with that, we come to the end of our King of Sailing tier list. But it's not the only game where we've ranked all the characters. We've also got a Mo.co weapons tier list and a Summoners War Rush tier list.
Dungeon Hunter 6 Lieutenants tier list