MapleStory: Idle RPG is delivering a brand-new boss to beat down with Zakum

Not so idle now, huh?

MapleStory: Idle RPG has unleashed its newest boss content

Zakum will be available in regular and guild raids

The first ten guilds to take him down will earn a special spot on the Memorial Rock

MapleStory: Idle RPG may translate the hit MMORPG MapleStory to a more casual format, but don't let that fool you into thinking it'll be easy. Far from it, in fact, as MapleStory: Idle RPG has just unveiled its newest boss in the form of the terrifying Zakum!

This titanic multi-armed idol is sure to offer plenty of challenge for players both new and returning. And it won't be a tough task without rewards, either. When you and your friends take on Zakum in the new boss raid, you'll have the opportunity to nab Zakum's Helmet and the Aquatic Letter Eye accessory.

Not only that, but if you manage to clear it in normal mode, you can also jump into Guild Raids targeting Zakum starting December 26th. Just remember, you'll need to have beaten him at least once to qualify. But the first ten guilds on each server to defeat him will have their names immortalised on the Memorial Rock.

Maple Syrup

It's certainly telling that despite being a much more casual take than even MapleStory, this still has all the challenges that players are accustomed to (heck, it's why we have a MapleStory: Idle RPG guide in the first place). And for those deeply serious about achieving top rank in MapleStory: Idle RPG, the potential to have their name in metaphorical lights will be tantalising.

You'll get three entry tickets to try and take down Zakum, but you can still take him on in practice mode even if you run out. Be sure to keep your eye out for the new Medal System, Christmas-themed in-game events and preset loadouts for dungeons, all arriving in this new update!

And if you want to refresh your palate a bit and add some new tasty treats to the smorgasbord of mobile, why not dig into our latest list of the five best new mobile games to try this week?