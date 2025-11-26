MapleStory Idle RPG guide: 6 tips to fast-track all that idling

Which class should you pick, and how do you maximise your idle time? This MapleStory Idle RPG guide should tell you everything you need to know!

There are a ton of things you can do in MapleStory Idle RPG, and despite it being an idle adventure, it has content that can keep you busy for days - trust me on that last part.

If you're just starting out, then you want a trusty guide that will point you in the right direction - from choosing your starter class to how you can maximise your time spent. As I said, there are a ton of things you can do, and especially early on, you might feel a little lost from time to time. Don't worry, though - I played enough to know just where you need to shift your attention.

The MapleStory Idle RPG guide I've shared is based on my own experience playing it, and since I picked the Arch Mage class, some things might be slightly different. However, as a general rule of thumb, you can still follow everything since it's all about levelling up quickly and unlocking that T4 weapon ASAP.

Let's dive right in!