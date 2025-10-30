MapleStory: Idle RPG drops official mobile launch date for the classic IP

Let's get ready to idle

Login event offers bountiful rewards at launch

Coming to mobile November 5th

Pre-registration goodies still up for grabs

Nexon has announced the official launch date for MapleStory: Idle RPG, and it's sooner than you might think! If you haven't been keeping up, it opened pre-registration sign-ups two weeks ago, and now, you'll finally get your hands on its colourful world when it launches on November 5th.

The beloved franchise has been around forever, but this time around, it's keeping in sync with the pick-up-and-play nature of mobile with its idle mechanics. Yes, this means auto-battles and offline progression, which are always appealing especially for lazy - er, busy - players like me.

There's plenty of character customisation here too, along with a lovely Companion System where you can collect companions to battle alongside you. And if you ever feel like you want to dive back into the daily grind, the growth dungeons offer challenging boss fights and levels you can clear to prove you're the best of the best.

Oh and there's the PvP arena too - where you can truly, truly prove you're the best of the best.

With the launch, of course, you can look forward to a new 14-Day Special Mission Event, where all you have to do is log in to score Elite Monster Summoning Point, Weapon Summoning Ticket, and Companion Summoning Ticket, among other goodies. A total of 3,600 Summoning Tickets will be up for grabs with the 10-Day Attendance Board too, so I'd say it's worth joining the bandwagon as soon as the RPG is out.

In the meantime, you can have a look at all the nitty-gritty on the official website, where you can still pre-register ahead of the launch for special rewards. MapleStory: Idle RPG is free-to-play with in-app purchases, by the way, so if you're curious, it's easy to give it a go as soon as it's out!