Magic Chronicle codes (March 2024)

Get rewarded with stargems, Basic Enhance Torrent, Bounty Refresh Coupons by redeeming the codes for Magic Chronicle that are listed right here.

Many mobile RPGs offer gift codes that you can use to gain free rewards. However, not all game developers are as generous with their gift codes as MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED is with its codes for Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG.

With over 30 currently active Magic Chronicle codes, you can nab sweet rewards like stargems, Advanced Enhance Torrent, Massive EXP, and more. Additionally, the game doesn't limit the number of codes you can enter per day like some mobile RPGs (I'm looking at you, Raid Shadow Legends). So, if you've got the patience, you can pop in every available code in one sitting.

Magic Chronicle codes that are working

APPLE245 -100 stargems and 2 Perfect Awaken Divine Stone

-100 stargems and 2 Perfect Awaken Divine Stone APKPURE862 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive EXP (13 hours)

- 188 stargems and 1 Massive EXP (13 hours) APKPURE753 -188 stargems and 3 Treatment Agent Choice Chests

-188 stargems and 3 Treatment Agent Choice Chests APKPURE922 -188 stargems and 3 Advanced Enhance Torrent

-188 stargems and 3 Advanced Enhance Torrent APKPURE712 - 188 stargems and 3 Basic Awakening Divine Stones

- 188 stargems and 3 Basic Awakening Divine Stones APKPURE2333 -188 stargems and 2 Perfect Awaken Divine Stone

-188 stargems and 2 Perfect Awaken Divine Stone APKPURE8537 -188 stargems and 1 Legendary Awaken Divine Stone

-188 stargems and 1 Legendary Awaken Divine Stone APKPURE1250 - 188 stargems and 1 Awaken Divine Stone Choice Chest

- 188 stargems and 1 Awaken Divine Stone Choice Chest APKPURE8500 -188 stargems and 300 Basic Enhance Torrent

-188 stargems and 300 Basic Enhance Torrent APKPURE667 - 188 stargems and 1Massive Stardust (13 hours)

- 188 stargems and 1Massive Stardust (13 hours) APKPURE1 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive Copper (13 hours)

- 188 stargems and 1 Massive Copper (13 hours) CELMON1 - 288 stargems, 2 Massive Autoplay Income(13-hours) and 2 Pray Scrolls

- 288 stargems, 2 Massive Autoplay Income(13-hours) and 2 Pray Scrolls GALE520 - 188 stargems and 3 Treatment Agent Choice Chests

188 stargems and 3 Treatment Agent Choice Chests GOOD DAY - 3 Summon Cards and 1 Fine Four-Faction Choice Card

- 3 Summon Cards and 1 Fine Four-Faction Choice Card HAPPY678 - 188 stargems and 3 Advanced Enhance Torrent

- 188 stargems and 3 Advanced Enhance Torrent LIVE198 - 188 stargems and 3 Bounty Passes

- 188 stargems and 3 Bounty Passes LUCKY789 -188 stargems and 300 Basic Enhance Torrent

-188 stargems and 300 Basic Enhance Torrent MAGICLOVE -188 stargems and 1Massive Copper (13 hours)

-188 stargems and 1Massive Copper (13 hours) MAGIC2024 -88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of Stardust (9-hours)

-88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of Stardust (9-hours) MAGIC999 - 88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of Copper (9 hours)

- 88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of Copper (9 hours) MAGIC888 - 2 Enlighten Potions and 200 Flashing Stardust

- 2 Enlighten Potions and 200 Flashing Stardust MAGIC777 - 2 Basic Awaken Divine Stone and 200 Basic Enhance Torrent

- 2 Basic Awaken Divine Stone and 200 Basic Enhance Torrent MAGICGO - 288 stargems, 2 Massive Autoplay Income (13 hours) and 2 Summon Cards

- 288 stargems, 2 Massive Autoplay Income (13 hours) and 2 Summon Cards MCDC520 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive Stardust (13 hours)

- 188 stargems and 1 Massive Stardust (13 hours) MCFB520 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive EXP (13 hours)

- 188 stargems and 1 Massive EXP (13 hours) PRE777 - 60 stargems and 50 Basic Enhance Torrent

- 60 stargems and 50 Basic Enhance Torrent PRE888 - 60 stargems and 30 Common Soulstones

- 60 stargems and 30 Common Soulstones SONG787 - 188 stargems and 6 Bounty Refresh Coupons

- 188 stargems and 6 Bounty Refresh Coupons SVIP777 - 88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of EXP (9 hours)

- 88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of EXP (9 hours) SVIP888 - 88 stargems and 1 Treatment Agent Choice Chest

- 88 stargems and 1 Treatment Agent Choice Chest SVIP999 - 88 stargems and 1 Advanced Enhance Torrent

- 88 stargems and 1 Advanced Enhance Torrent SVIP2024 - 88 stargems and 1 Basic Awakening Divine Stone

- 88 stargems and 1 Basic Awakening Divine Stone WISH999 -188 stargems and 3 Basic Awaken Divine Stone

Magic Chronicle codes: How to Redeem

To redeem a gift code in Magic Chronicle, tap your avatar’s profile pic in the upper left corner, then tap codes. Type the chosen code into the text box and tap Confirm. If the Magic Chronicle code you entered is still active, the items you obtained will show up on the screen. Otherwise, a message will pop up saying you used the wrong gift code.

