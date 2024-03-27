Magic Chronicle codes (March 2024)
Get rewarded with stargems, Basic Enhance Torrent, Bounty Refresh Coupons by redeeming the codes for Magic Chronicle that are listed right here.
| Magic Chronicle
Many mobile RPGs offer gift codes that you can use to gain free rewards. However, not all game developers are as generous with their gift codes as MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED is with its codes for Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG.
With over 30 currently active Magic Chronicle codes, you can nab sweet rewards like stargems, Advanced Enhance Torrent, Massive EXP, and more. Additionally, the game doesn't limit the number of codes you can enter per day like some mobile RPGs (I'm looking at you, Raid Shadow Legends). So, if you've got the patience, you can pop in every available code in one sitting.
Magic Chronicle codes that are working
- APPLE245 -100 stargems and 2 Perfect Awaken Divine Stone
- APKPURE862 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive EXP (13 hours)
- APKPURE753 -188 stargems and 3 Treatment Agent Choice Chests
- APKPURE922 -188 stargems and 3 Advanced Enhance Torrent
- APKPURE712 - 188 stargems and 3 Basic Awakening Divine Stones
- APKPURE2333 -188 stargems and 2 Perfect Awaken Divine Stone
- APKPURE8537 -188 stargems and 1 Legendary Awaken Divine Stone
- APKPURE1250 - 188 stargems and 1 Awaken Divine Stone Choice Chest
- APKPURE8500 -188 stargems and 300 Basic Enhance Torrent
- APKPURE667 - 188 stargems and 1Massive Stardust (13 hours)
- APKPURE1 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive Copper (13 hours)
- CELMON1 - 288 stargems, 2 Massive Autoplay Income(13-hours) and 2 Pray Scrolls
- GALE520 -188 stargems and 3 Treatment Agent Choice Chests
- GOOD DAY - 3 Summon Cards and 1 Fine Four-Faction Choice Card
- HAPPY678 - 188 stargems and 3 Advanced Enhance Torrent
- LIVE198 - 188 stargems and 3 Bounty Passes
- LUCKY789 -188 stargems and 300 Basic Enhance Torrent
- MAGICLOVE -188 stargems and 1Massive Copper (13 hours)
- MAGIC2024 -88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of Stardust (9-hours)
- MAGIC999 - 88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of Copper (9 hours)
- MAGIC888 - 2 Enlighten Potions and 200 Flashing Stardust
- MAGIC777 - 2 Basic Awaken Divine Stone and 200 Basic Enhance Torrent
- MAGICGO - 288 stargems, 2 Massive Autoplay Income (13 hours) and 2 Summon Cards
- MCDC520 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive Stardust (13 hours)
- MCFB520 - 188 stargems and 1 Massive EXP (13 hours)
- PRE777 - 60 stargems and 50 Basic Enhance Torrent
- PRE888 - 60 stargems and 30 Common Soulstones
- SONG787 - 188 stargems and 6 Bounty Refresh Coupons
- SVIP777 - 88 stargems and 1 Huge Amount of EXP (9 hours)
- SVIP888 - 88 stargems and 1 Treatment Agent Choice Chest
- SVIP999 - 88 stargems and 1 Advanced Enhance Torrent
- SVIP2024 - 88 stargems and 1 Basic Awakening Divine Stone
- WISH999 -188 stargems and 3 Basic Awaken Divine Stone
Magic Chronicle codes: How to Redeem
To redeem a gift code in Magic Chronicle, tap your avatar’s profile pic in the upper left corner, then tap codes. Type the chosen code into the text box and tap Confirm. If the Magic Chronicle code you entered is still active, the items you obtained will show up on the screen. Otherwise, a message will pop up saying you used the wrong gift code.
Plenty of mobile RPGs periodically release gift codes. If you're looking for codes for other role-playing titles, you may want to check out our lists of active codes for Monsters Never Cry or Master of Knights codes.