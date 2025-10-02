Lucky Defense tier list - Don't waste your time with Penguin Magician
| Lucky Defense: OMFG
If you're struggling to work out who the standout characters are, check out our Lucky Defense tier list.
As you keep diving into this TD, you probably know how much fun (and chaos) it can bring. With all the different characters, upgrades, and RNG elements present, it can be tough to figure out which towers are actually worth investing in and which aren't. But that's where I come in.
I’m here to make things clearer with this Lucky Defense tier list. Below, I’ll rank each of the towers from the absolute best (S-tier) to the ones you should probably skip (unless you’re feeling experimental).
Your characters are the towersThe characters you can recruit are the equivalent of towers in other TDs. You can upgrade them and get new ones, but whenever you get something new, do you really know if it's any good without testing it?
Lucky for you (pun intended), I'll break that down for you, and it's fairly easy to understand why some characters rank the way they do. I've explained in further detail on the following pages.
Lucky Defense tier listHere’s the complete ranking of all the towers/characters. Keep in mind that whenever a new one is released, the meta could shift. That's why we'll keep this list updated regularly. And click on the blue button below if you're eager to know more details about Lancelot and some other characters.
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Lancelot, Kitty Mage, Bat Man, Rocket Chu, Monopoly Man, Verdee
|A
|Vayne, Hailey, Graviton, Master Kun, King Dian (Evolved Frog Prince), Lazy Taoist
|B
|Watt, Frog Prince, Dragon, Coldy, Orc Shaman, Pulse Generator, Ato, Indy
|C
|Tar, Bomba, Iron Meow, Mama, Penguin Magician, Ninja, Zap
Lancelot
Lancelot - As a Magic DPS hero, Lancelot's skillset just brings a lot of damage to the team. Especially against bosses who have a lot of HP, his passive "Flame" that grants him extra damage based on the target's HP, and since it's a numbers game, he's a must-have for harder content, putting him at the top of our Lucky Defense tier list.
Kitty Mage
Kitty Mage - Kitty Mage is a Support-type hero who helps her allies regenerate MP. Because of that, your team's main damage carries (i.e. Lancelot) are able to cast their ultimate skill much more often. She's a staple in every magic-oriented team. Try to get her to level 12 ASAP.
Vayne
Vayne - Vayne is a Physical DPS hero who specialises in single-target damage. If you ever played League of Legends or Wild Rift, her skillset is very similar to thatVayne. Her passive, Tumble, grants her extra damage whenever she moves, and Gold Arrow adds extra damage every third attack. Because of that, she's ideal for dealing with bosses.
Dragon
Dragon - Even though Dragon has solid damage output, it's too much RNG for my liking. It all comes down to how quickly it can hatch, and that makes Dragon unreliable, especially when there are just better options to go with.
Monopoly Man
Monopoly Man - Monopoly Man can generate luck stones thanks to his ultimate move "Mutation", increase income for extra summons and upgrades. Also, his passive "DEF Down" is extremely good for any Physical damage focused team.
And with that, we come to the end of our Lucky Defense tier list. If you've got other mobile games on the go right now, we've also got a Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list and a Blade & Soul Heroes tier list.