Lucky Defense tier list - Don't waste your time with Penguin Magician

If you're struggling to work out who the standout characters are, check out our Lucky Defense tier list.

As you keep diving into this TD, you probably know how much fun (and chaos) it can bring. With all the different characters, upgrades, and RNG elements present, it can be tough to figure out which towers are actually worth investing in and which aren't. But that's where I come in.

I’m here to make things clearer with this Lucky Defense tier list. Below, I’ll rank each of the towers from the absolute best (S-tier) to the ones you should probably skip (unless you’re feeling experimental).

Your characters are the towers

The characters you can recruit are the equivalent of towers in other TDs. You can upgrade them and get new ones, but whenever you get something new, do you really know if it's any good without testing it?

Lucky for you (pun intended), I'll break that down for you, and it's fairly easy to understand why some characters rank the way they do. I've explained in further detail on the following pages.

Lucky Defense tier list

Tier Character S Lancelot, Kitty Mage, Bat Man, Rocket Chu, Monopoly Man, Verdee A Vayne, Hailey, Graviton, Master Kun, King Dian (Evolved Frog Prince), Lazy Taoist B Watt, Frog Prince, Dragon, Coldy, Orc Shaman, Pulse Generator, Ato, Indy C Tar, Bomba, Iron Meow, Mama, Penguin Magician, Ninja, Zap