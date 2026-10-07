Updated on October 7th, 2026 - Latest Addition: Eva

In Hero Wars, you want to focus on the best heroes from the very beginning, and for good reason. It takes quite a lot of resources (and time) to upgrade them. So if you want to form a good team, you need to know exactly who to aim for.

Below you will find our complete Hero Wars tier list as well as some more tips on how to make a good team. If you're new to the game, they're worth remembering as they'll help you progress a little easier.

We have covered a lot of similar games, which include our Warpath best officers tiers list, and Last Cloudia Tier List, so feel free to roam through the website a little bit and find some of your favourite games!

Take a look at our complete Hero Wars tier list of best heroes on the next page!