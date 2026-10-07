Hero Wars tier list - The best heroes ranked and a few tips
Updated on October 7th, 2026 - Latest Addition: Eva
In Hero Wars, you want to focus on the best heroes from the very beginning, and for good reason. It takes quite a lot of resources (and time) to upgrade them. So if you want to form a good team, you need to know exactly who to aim for.
Below you will find our complete Hero Wars tier list as well as some more tips on how to make a good team. If you're new to the game, they're worth remembering as they'll help you progress a little easier.
We have covered a lot of similar games, which include our Warpath best officers tiers list, and Last Cloudia Tier List, so feel free to roam through the website a little bit and find some of your favourite games!
Take a look at our complete Hero Wars tier list of best heroes on the next page!
1
S Tier Heroes
- Eva - Eva breaks the tank meta by shredding high-HP frontlines.
- Umra - Must have for Darkness team.
- Byrna - The best defensive unit in the game.
- Drayne - A counter‑meta killer who slips past tanky characters and takes enemies out for good by blocking their revives.
- Crow: Currently the top anti-meta character.
- Asherona and Pyro - Asherona treats Pyro as an extra Fire Titan, amps Fire damage and anti‑Earth defense, and marks enemies so Pyro detonations hit much harder.
- Aidan - He can shield allies and makes for an outstanding support unit.
- Kayla - She is an amazing damage dealer that will apply Burn effects on the enemies, which ignore Magic RES and Armor
- Peech - Peech is a physical DPS with scaling damage and crowd control, thriving in prolonged fights.
- Augustus Augustus is a strong guardian that can provide various buffs to his team.
- Aurora - She is a powerful tank with great dodging ability and magic reflect.
- Martha - Has probably the best healing in the game. Together with Jorgen, the pair makes for an unkillable combo.
- Jorgen - Provides shielding, steals Energy and prevents Energy gain, which makes him a very good support unit.
- Adam
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- Astaroth - A decent tank, might be worth investing in.
- Ziri - Is a strong tank with really high Armor and HP.
- K'arkh + Faceless (+ Astaroth as tank) - A really good duo with massive damage output.
- Lars + Krista (Twins) - Together they are a really good magic combo, because they'll buff each other's damage even further.
- Satori - A powerful Mage who can work well in many teams if given the proper support to be the main damage dealer.
- Verdoc - Verdoc is an Earth Titan who fights alongside his summon, Phyto. They boost stun effects, make Earth Totem activations easier, and count as two Titans for synergy. Phyto can’t be targeted directly, mirrors Verdoc’s stats, and vanishes if Verdoc falls.
- Nebula - She can boost the Physical and Magic ATK of two heroes, so there are a lot of potentially great synergies with her.
- Fluffy : Defense buffs and health scaling for the team.
- Cleaver - One of the best Physical Tanks in the game. (Cleaver + Peppy have an insane synergy together)
- Elmir + Dorian + Daredevil - Individually, these units could fall under the A-B tiers, but together they provide a pretty nice synergy that can shred the backline.
- Celeste - An exceptionally good healer and Magic DPS unit.
- Yasmine - A very strong unit, great overall damage, and amazing debuffer.
- Chabba - Deals good damage over time and can buff his own damage.
- Mushy and Shroom - A powerful Tank duo that can mitigate a lot of damage in any situation.
- Tenebris
- Polaris
- Folio
- Nova
- Cascade
- Moloch
- Lara Croft
- Soleil
- Lyria
2
A Tier Heroes
- Brustar - He's a great Tank unit that can mitigate a lot of damage.
- Julius - An adorable Tank cat that is able to protect allies and makes for a great addition to any team.
- Solaris - She is a good Marksman who can deal great amounts of damage and stun enemies.
- Fafnir - This Support unit grants shields and offensive buffs to allies.
- Jhu - Has the ability to damage the backline, and can also synergise well with Nebula and Thea.
- Mort - Mort is a support Titan who can buff his allies, granting them Vampirism and boosting their Attack.
- Luther - Great for crowd control, even better when teamed up with Markus.
- Lilith - Received some buffs, could be worth adding to a team
- Thea - A very good AoE healer that can further boost units like Jhu, Satori and others.
- Maya - A great healer.
- Markus - Another great healer.
- Keira - A very solid damage dealer who can basically shred through tanks and inflict Silence. Works well with Andvari.
- Andvari - He's a good support with a Stun, who can also work as a tank depending on the situation. Works well with Keira.
- Orion - Great at Energy regen and damage output.
- Qing Mao - Great damage output at max rank, definitely worth investing if you have the means.
- Galahad - He's your starter champion, and in the late game, he can be very strong. If you want to go for him, make sure you have the best heroes to support him.
- Alvanor - Amazing support Mage, can give his allies a barrier and restore HP, but also inflict damage.
- Cornelius - A fairly strong unit that provides Magical defense buffs and supports the team.
- Oya
- Riegel
- Iyari
- Guus
3
B Tier Heroes
- Peppy - A pretty decent Magical Attacker, who works really well with Cleaver.
- Sebastian - Decent unit, not really amazing all on his own, but exceptional when paired with Jet.
- Jet - A decent unit that pairs up well with Sebastian for an added element of damage.
- Rufus - He can be a good Magical tank, but needs investment. Otherwise, there are better options.
- Corvus - On his own, he is fairly decent, but can be A or S tier if paired with heroes like Keira and Morrigan.
- Helios - A good support unit that can fill in when needed.
- Fox - A solid Marksman with blind who can work well to counter K'arkh.
- Artemis - She can be super strong, but requires quite a lot of investment.
- Lian - A decent counter to Keira (and other AoE DPS heroes), but he might require a little bit of investment.
- Ninja Turtles
- Tristan - Decent unit for dealing damage, can be great in certain team comps.
- Isaac - A pretty average support that can debuff allies. Works well if you don't have any better options.
4
C Tier Heroes
- Arachne - She is very good for the mid-game, but will not pop off later on, so it's not ideal to invest in her.
- Dark Star - Could fall off in the late game, but can be quite good with the right investment. I believe there are better units, though, in which you don't have to invest as much to make them viable.
- Kai - Not really worth investing, but not really D tier. Can somewhat synergise with K'arkh, but there are better alternatives.
- Ginger - Like I mentioned previously, it can be okay early on, but it's not an end-game unit. I wouldn't recommend investing.
- Ishmael - Quite weak, I haven't found a good use yet.
- Morrigan - On its own, it's not an amazing unit, but can be an amazing Keira buffer (It can go to A-tier or so in that case).
- Iris - Average mage, not super strong, and highly situational.
- Avalon - Average support, highly situational.
5
D Tier Heroes
- Heidi - Not worth investing
- Dante - Not worth investing (FB Dante stronger, probably an A-B tier)
- Astrid and Lucas - Not worth investing
- Phobos - Not worth investing
- Judge - Not worth investing
- Mojo - Not worth investing
With all that said, here are a couple of tips for when you want to start upgrading your heroes and forming a powerful team.
6
Invest in just a couple of heroes early on, until you decide what team you want to go for
In the early game, you want to invest in just a few select, good heroes, because you don't want to spend your resources all over the place and end up with nothing. When you get units like Astaroth, Galahad, Thea, Celeste or Martha, feel free to upgrade them - they will be useful long-term. Units like Ginger and Arachne are, like I mentioned earlier, heavily early-game focused, so you won't really make good use of them.
To give you an example, Ginger is a very strong unit early on, and many people get baited into upgrading her. Please don't, because she will come nowhere near powerful unit synergies like K'arkh & Faceless or Keira in terms of damage.
It's never a good idea to focus on all the heroes at once. You want to really focus on one at a time, and after you're done with them, move on to the next. If you spread your resources too thin, you will fall off in terms of power. Of course, you can just consult our list of thebest teams in Hero Wars if you're unsure.
7
Team synergies are extremely important
Good team synergy makes a big difference when it comes to defeating bosses and passing more stages. You want to make sure that you go for either a Magic ATK team or a Physical ATK team, not a combination of both. If you want to go for both, do it later on when you have the resources (if a time like that ever comes... I am still waiting and farming).
That being said, make sure you max out your main team first, then, if and when you have the resources, you can work on a second or third team. Consult our tier list to pick the right ones to focus on!
8
Do your daily Dark Tower... daily
Try to do the Dark Tower every single day, especially if your aim is to get stronger ASAP. You will receive a ton of items, tokens and Gold, and if you manage to do a full clear, you'll get even more rewards.
Since the Tower Level is based on your player level, you want to make sure that you claim the rewards only after the level of your heroes is the same as your player level. The Dark Tower can be quite challenging, but you'll get the hang of it since it's super good in terms of upgrading your heroes!
With this, we are closing off our Hero Wars tier list with all the heroes ranked. We hope it will come in handy!