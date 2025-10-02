Lucky Defense guide - 7 tips for upping your tower defence mastery
| Lucky Defense: OMFG
Lucky Defense is one of those TDs that seems simple at first, but once you dive in, you realise there’s a ton of strategy behind it all. To make a little more sense of the chaos, I've created this Lucky Defense guide! It covers everything from how to place your towers to managing resources.
One step at a time...It’s easy to get overwhelmed - or rather, overrun by enemies. Even small mistakes can snowball, resulting in a lost run. The good news is that with a little planning (and a touch of luck), you can go much further than you think.
To do so, you'll need to make smarter upgrades, which will help you survive for longer. What makes a smarter upgrade? Well, that's something I've covered over the next few pages. Don't worry, you'll be winning more rounds than ever in no time.
So, no matter if you’re new to the game or you're just trying to learn some new strategies, these tips should come in handy.
Tip #1 - Think about your early game placement
The first few waves might feel easy, but your tower placement during these rounds is super important, and it will affect how the rest of the game plays out.
Place your initial towers near corners or choke points, where enemies are forced to stay in range longer. This maximises their damage output without you having to spend extra gold early on.
Resist the urge to spread towers everywhere!
Create areas where the towers overlap, attacking the same enemies. It might look like you’re leaving parts of the map uncovered, but that's not exactly the case. At least, not yet. You can always deploy towers to cover those corners later on.
Concentrated firepower in the early game is much more effective than trying to cover every inch of the field.
Tip #2 - Focus on upgrades rather than new towers
It’s tempting to keep spamming new towers every chance you get, but in Lucky Defense, upgrades usually give you more of an edge. A levelled-up tower can handle entire waves by itself, while a bunch of weak ones just fill up the space (and drain your gold).
Balance is key in this situation. Don’t ignore new towers completely. Instead, aim for a "core" set of upgraded towers and then sprinkle in extras when needed. Knowing when to upgrade and when to expand is one of the skills that draws a clear line between casual players and those who know their strategy.
Tip #3 - Learn your synergies
Every tower in Lucky Defense has strengths and weaknesses, but some combinations work better than others. For example, a slow or stun tower pairs perfectly with high-DPS towers. This combo will keep enemies stuck in range for longer. Similarly, support towers can make an otherwise average tower perform a lot better.
Don’t just look at towers in isolation. When you unlock something new, think about how it fits your current setup. Even mid-tier options can be good when they have some decent synergy.
Tip #4 - Resource management
Gold and upgrades are limited, and RNG is a little bit like karma at times (in other words, not nice). Instead of blowing your currency as soon as you earn it, learn to pace yourself. Save enough for emergencies so you’re not caught unprepared when a boss wave suddenly appears.
Also, don’t forget that sometimes it’s smarter to hold off and roll for better options instead of upgrading a mediocre tower. Resource management is just as important as tower placement, so always think two or three waves ahead.
Tip #5 - Keep an eye on events
One of the most fun yet frustrating parts of Lucky Defense is its unholy RNG. Random rolls or events can completely change your run - be it for the best or for the worst. The trick is to learn how to use them.
If you see a chance to reroll for a tower that is S-tier, don’t hesitate. If your resources allow it, go for it! Always adapt your strategy based on what Lucky Defense (or Unlucky in some cases) throws your way, instead of stubbornly sticking to one plan.
Tip #6 - Go for mythic guardians
Something that you must have already noticed while playing is that three of the same guardians can merge into a random one that is +1 rarity.
But, for Mythic Guardians, there are some prerequisites that you need to meet before you get them. You can see that in the recipe tab.
Of course, as a new player, it's not easy to remember which towers you need to keep and whatnot to summon your favourite mythic guardian.
What you can do is tap on the "Mythic" tab, select the Guardian that you are planning to summon, and tick the "Show required guardians on the field" option.
Tip #7 - About team building
As a new player, you can sometimes feel a bit lost. You might not know what you should prioritise, which summons are good, and the list continues.
When I first started playing, I just spammed the summon button every chance I got and hoped for the best. Welp, this approach didn't really work out. So, that begs the question: what should you do instead?
Merge or sellDon't keep everything on your board; instead, sell whatever you don't need (blues/rares) for luck stones. Luck stones are super important because you can try to get epics/mythics.
Yes, every summon is random, but you should focus on merging 3 of the same type for rarer tiers.
Even though Lucky Defense is not your typical RPG, but rather a TD, some RPG tips apply here. You should think of it as having a tank, a support, and at least a damage dealer.
Focus on building around 1 or 2 damage dealers. Support them with a mana regeneration guardian (Kitty, for example, if you are playing a magic team), and a guardian that can apply negative status to enemies (stuns and slows.).