Lucky Defense guide - 7 tips for upping your tower defence mastery

Lucky Defense is one of those TDs that seems simple at first, but once you dive in, you realise there’s a ton of strategy behind it all. To make a little more sense of the chaos, I've created this Lucky Defense guide! It covers everything from how to place your towers to managing resources.

One step at a time...

It’s easy to get overwhelmed - or rather, overrun by enemies. Even small mistakes can snowball, resulting in a lost run. The good news is that with a little planning (and a touch of luck), you can go much further than you think.

To do so, you'll need to make smarter upgrades, which will help you survive for longer. What makes a smarter upgrade? Well, that's something I've covered over the next few pages. Don't worry, you'll be winning more rounds than ever in no time.