OMFG Lucky Me codes active in December 2025

The devs are releasing OMFG Lucky Me codes (Previously known as Lucky Defense) regularly, and you can grab them to earn some free diamonds.

After getting a name rebrand, Lucky Defense became OMFG Lucky Me. While it has a brand new name, it's the same old, fun game! And if you want to get the latest codes, this article has them all. Oh, and trust me, the rewards are plentiful!

When you redeem OMFG Lucky Me codes, you'll get Diamonds, a currency used in the Shop to purchase new heroes and for ranking them up. The best way to use them is to get Kun, Lance, Kitty and Chu (as heroes), and the rest - feel free to spend it on the materials you need.

Active OMFG Lucky Me codes

LUCKYCOMMU50K - 5,000 Gems

LUCKYJOIN30K - 3000 Diamonds

LUCKY10KFANS - 1000 Diamonds

Expired codes

LUCKY1YEAR5 - 300 Diamonds

LUCKYTOGETHER4 - 1000 Diamonds

LUCKYHBDAY3 - 1000 Diamonds

LUCKYANNIV2 - 1500 Diamonds

LUCKYCOUNT1

LUCKYSURVEYPOP

LUCKYFEEDBACK

How to redeem codes in OMFG Lucky Me

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Open the button that reads Enter Coupon Code .

: Open the button that reads . Step 4 : Make sure your PID (player ID) is correct, as well as your nickname .

: Make sure your (player ID) is correct, as well as your . Step 5: Type in the code, and then hit the Claim Gift button.

If you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, here's how you can do it:

My codes are not working, what now?

How to get new codes

About OMFG Lucky Me (Lucky Defense)

If you can't seem to redeem a code, double-check that you typed it in correctly. All the codes need to be written in all caps, otherwise they won't work. Also, the codes have a pretty short expiration date, so keep an eye on this page for new ones!

OMFG Lucky Me (Lucky Defense) codes are usually released on the Discord server, where you have to pass a verification process (send a screenshot with your artefacts). If you can't do that yet or simply don't want to, just follow this page because we update it regularly, adding all the new codes.

In OMFG Lucky Me, you will find a different type of PvP experience, one that beautifully combines TD elements, with strategic thinking and hero placement, all to defeat more enemies than your opponent in the given time.

It sounds like a lot, but in reality, it's super fun and an ideal choice for those who love TDs but also want to show off their ability to destroy their enemies in a fair match.

