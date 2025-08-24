Ragnarok M: Classic codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

When you start playing this wholesome adventure, it's easy to get lost in killing slimes, looking for chests or taking scenic pictures. However, there's a lot more going on than that. You have a whole world to explore and many, many costumes to craft and collect! Today, we will bring you the latest Ragnarok M: Classic codes, so you can get all the freebies you want, from Praying Card Packs to Nolan Cards and more!

So, let's get straight to the point and check out all the codes that you can redeem right now.

Active Ragnarok M: Classic codes

MZY1I1UQG - rewards

rewards EYTE3L7IJ - rewards

rewards R5DHX1XM - rewards

rewards I52RH8KE - rewards

rewards IR0YK12JBE - rewards

rewards SJ16JWNDAB - rewards

rewards V14F2HT54 - rewards



rewards ITXD6QJG9 - rewards

rewards 09RUCZJRF7 - rewards

K8W63CQQL5 - rewards

rewards FKQN8ZKTS - rewards

rewards 6HF7TVXBKW - rewards

rewards ROM555AY - 50 Mora Gold Coin, 150 Nolan Cards

- 50 Mora Gold Coin, 150 Nolan Cards ROM555KL - 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 150 Nolan Cards

- 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 150 Nolan Cards ROM888CP - 3 Praying Card Packs, 150 Nolan Cards

- 3 Praying Card Packs, 150 Nolan Cards ROM888UU - 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 200 Nolan Cards

- 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 200 Nolan Cards ROMLOVE9A - 5 Praying Card Packs, 150 Nolan Cards

- 5 Praying Card Packs, 150 Nolan Cards ROMC8MCELB - 1 Gram Crystal, 1 Elite Adventurer's Chest, 3 Veteran Adventurer's Chests, 5 Novice Adventurer's Chests

- 1 Gram Crystal, 1 Elite Adventurer's Chest, 3 Veteran Adventurer's Chests, 5 Novice Adventurer's Chests ROMCJOYFUL - 700000 Zeny, 4 Gold Medals, 1 Master Adventurer's Chest, 5 Mora Gold Coins, 5 Oracle Crystals

- 700000 Zeny, 4 Gold Medals, 1 Master Adventurer's Chest, 5 Mora Gold Coins, 5 Oracle Crystals ROMCFREE - 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 100 Eden Coins, 2 Food Vouchers, 200 Adventure Riceballs, 2 Praying Card Packs

- 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 100 Eden Coins, 2 Food Vouchers, 200 Adventure Riceballs, 2 Praying Card Packs KAFRAGIFT - 15 Kafra EXP Cards

Expired codes

SJ16JWNDAB

UPQ884BD

NLP0N8WT

DC100KCONGRATS

JH746K0ZSZ

CHRISTMAS2024

3K9PG60DE1

YEARGIFT2025

XK5EVKAGYF

8UGJ4HGKR9

S2JB16H1MK

ZWHN66GT31

UA2HX03GRY

27TC48UQIG

How to redeem Ragnarok M Classic codes?

Step 1 : Select the More option in the top right corner of the screen, right next to the minimap.

: Select the option in the top right corner of the screen, right next to the minimap. Step 2 : Go to Game Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Scroll all the way down until you see a textbox on top, which reads " Redeem for rewards ".

: until you see a textbox on top, which reads " ". Step 4: Type in your code, and then press the Exchange button.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

You will then find all the rewards from the active codes in your mailbox, on the left side of the minimap!

How to get more codes in Ragnarok M: Classic

New codes will probably be released on either the official Facebook account or the Discord server. Alternatively, you can save this page and check it regularly because we add all the latest codes as soon as they're out!

