Ragnarok M: Classic codes (August 2025)

When you start playing this wholesome adventure, it's easy to get lost in killing slimes, looking for chests or taking scenic pictures. However, there's a lot more going on than that. You have a whole world to explore and many, many costumes to craft and collect! Today, we will bring you the latest Ragnarok M: Classic codes, so you can get all the freebies you want, from Praying Card Packs to Nolan Cards and more!
So, let's get straight to the point and check out all the codes that you can redeem right now.
Active Ragnarok M: Classic codes
- MZY1I1UQG - rewards
- EYTE3L7IJ - rewards
- R5DHX1XM - rewards
- I52RH8KE - rewards
- IR0YK12JBE - rewards
- SJ16JWNDAB - rewards
- V14F2HT54 - rewards
- ITXD6QJG9 - rewards
- 09RUCZJRF7 - rewards
- K8W63CQQL5 - rewards
- FKQN8ZKTS - rewards
- 6HF7TVXBKW - rewards
- ROM555AY - 50 Mora Gold Coin, 150 Nolan Cards
- ROM555KL - 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 150 Nolan Cards
- ROM888CP - 3 Praying Card Packs, 150 Nolan Cards
- ROM888UU - 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 200 Nolan Cards
- ROMLOVE9A - 5 Praying Card Packs, 150 Nolan Cards
- ROMC8MCELB - 1 Gram Crystal, 1 Elite Adventurer's Chest, 3 Veteran Adventurer's Chests, 5 Novice Adventurer's Chests
- ROMCJOYFUL - 700000 Zeny, 4 Gold Medals, 1 Master Adventurer's Chest, 5 Mora Gold Coins, 5 Oracle Crystals
- ROMCFREE - 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 100 Eden Coins, 2 Food Vouchers, 200 Adventure Riceballs, 2 Praying Card Packs
- KAFRAGIFT - 15 Kafra EXP Cards
Expired codes
- SJ16JWNDAB
- UPQ884BD
- NLP0N8WT
- DC100KCONGRATS
- JH746K0ZSZ
- CHRISTMAS2024
- 3K9PG60DE1
- YEARGIFT2025
- XK5EVKAGYF
- 8UGJ4HGKR9
- S2JB16H1MK
- ZWHN66GT31
- UA2HX03GRY
- 27TC48UQIG
How to redeem Ragnarok M Classic codes?To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Select the More option in the top right corner of the screen, right next to the minimap.
- Step 2: Go to Game Settings.
- Step 3: Scroll all the way down until you see a textbox on top, which reads "Redeem for rewards".
- Step 4: Type in your code, and then press the Exchange button.
You will then find all the rewards from the active codes in your mailbox, on the left side of the minimap!
How to get more codes in Ragnarok M: ClassicNew codes will probably be released on either the official Facebook account or the Discord server. Alternatively, you can save this page and check it regularly because we add all the latest codes as soon as they're out!
Until then, you might want to read our Ragnarok Origin codes or the Ragnarok Origin guide, since you're likely a fan of this fantastic universe.
