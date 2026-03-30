Love and Deepspace unveils new five-star memory pair for fan-favourite, Caleb

How lovely

The world of Love and Deepspace expands with a new five-star memory pair featuring Caleb

This comes alongside the new Lost Souls event running into early April

Gather both the memories in order to recruit the new companion, Caleb: Netherlord

As we head towards the end of the month, it's about time we take a look at some of the exciting stuff in the world of updates and events for April. And the ladies (and some of the gents, I'm sure) are in luck with the launch of the latest five-star memory pair for fan-favourite Caleb in Love and Deepspace!

This new event, named [Ghosts' Final March], runs from now until April 11th and sees the memories [Caleb: Nether Yearning] and [Caleb: Nether Parting] join the Limited Wish Pool. And getting both of these memories isn't just a must for fans of Caleb, but all those looking to grab the all-new companion [Caleb: Netherlord].

Looking like a yoked lich, Caleb: Netherlord is definitely on the nicer side of beings from beyond the veil. And by recruiting him to your side, you'll also be able to unlock yet another memory, this time in the form of the four-star [Caleb: Duskshard Lotus].

Nether have I ether

Aside from being an excellent reason to dig into our Love and Deepspace code list for some extra boosts, this new update promises a pretty great amount of content to dig into this coming month.

And you'll also want to check in for yet another limited-time event in the form of [Lost Souls. Boasting rewards ranging from the four-star solar-slot memory pair [Caleb: Duskshard Dreams] and [Caleb: Duskshard Lotus] to diamonds and wishes. Suffice it to say, if you know what all that means, then you're in for a treat with this new Love and Deepspace event.

In the meantime, though, if you find yourself at a loose end after trying out all this new content, then we've got you covered with even more exciting releases. Just take a glance at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 to see what we've picked out!