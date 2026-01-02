Love and Deepspace celebrates second anniversary with Throne of Eros update

New year, new birthday

Throne of Eros brings all love interests together in a single limited-time wish pool

New main story branches for Xavier and Rafayel expand the narrative

The update also adds major quality-of-life improvements

If you’ve been playing Love and Deepspace since launch, you’ll know it doesn’t really do things by halves. Its second anniversary update, Throne of Eros, is a good example of that mindset in action, rolling together story, systems, events, and even a real-world celebration into one very packed moment.

The headline feature is the Throne of Eros Wish Pool, which does something major as it puts all love interests into a single, limited-time banner. It’s paired with a Memory Growth Bonus that makes powering up newly pulled Memories feel a little less punishing, and Xspace Echo lets you shape the pool by selecting five Memories you’re actively chasing.

Story-wise, the update leans hard into what Love and Deepspace does best. New main story branches arrive for Xavier and Rafayel, adding more emotional weight and personal context rather than just ticking off plot progression. There’s also a dedicated anniversary story event running alongside this, handing out daily outfits for each love interest.

Outside the story, the anniversary celebrations get very reflective. A Yearly Highlights event looks back at your personal journey, while new anniversary Memories, festival mail, video calls, and a Surprise Draw Event help keep things feeling celebratory rather than mechanical. The new Home Feature also opens up more domestic interactions with the love interests, which fits the tone of an anniversary well.

There’s plenty of polish to look forward to as well. Quality-of-life tweaks hit things like the Journal, Phone Moments search, and resource cleanup, making daily play smoother. Competitive players aren’t left out either, with a fresh Hunter’s Contest season and Battle Pass content rotating in.

And if you want to squeeze a little extra value out of the anniversary period, it’s worth keeping an eye on the latest Love and Deepspace codes, especially with so many banners and limited-time systems running at once.