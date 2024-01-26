Love and Deepspace: A beginner's guide to winning hearts
| Love and Deepspace
Learn to thrive in this action-packed dating sim.
Love and Deepspace is a thrilling title that's part dating sim and part action game. You play as a newly recruited hunter. As you learn about and battle vicious beings called Wanderers, you'll interact with three intoxicating love interests, including a childhood friend turned physician, an artist, and a mysterious hunter. You'll bond with these handsome gentlemen as you go on dates, battle enemies and dive deep into the world of Love and Deepspace.
An interview with Infold, the developer of Love and Deepspace
The game is more complex than it looks at first glance. If you are just getting started in Love and Deepspace and looking for some good tips for beginners, check out the rest of this article.
1
Tip #1 - Upgrade Your Memories
You can gain memories by wishing. Memories are cards that help you in battle. Each one features either Rafayel, Zayne, or Xavier. Memories can be equipped before entering a battle to give your stats a boost. The more you upgrade them, the better boosts you'll get. Additionally, upgrading a Memory also ups the affinity of the romantic lead features on it. So, it’s an easy way to improve your chances in battle and your chances at love. As you progress, certain missions will recommend that you equip memories of a certain level or above. Equipping memories with a lower-than-recommended level will make the battle harder to win. A Memory can also be paired with another Memory of the same stone. Doing so provides you with bonus boosts in battle. Each Memory has a small coloured circle representing its stone alignment, such as Saphire or Ruby.
2
Tip #2 - Acquire Crystals and Bottles of Wishes
To upgrade Memories, you’ll need bottles of wishes. Once you upgrade a Memory to level 10, you'll need to ascend it before you can continue to increase its level. When ascending a Memory, you must spend crystals matching the card's stone. For instance, you'll need Ruby Crystals to upgrade a Ruby Memory. Both Crystals and Bottles of Wishes can be obtained by defeating enemies in Bounty Hunter battles. Bounty Hunts won't be available right away; you'll need to progress far enough in the Story to unlock them. However, you can also earn Bottles of Wishes as Check-in rewards.
3
Tip #3 - Finish the first four chapters ASAP
When you first open Love and Deepspace, many features, such as Bounty Hunts and playing the claw machine, will be locked. You’ll unlock new features by completing specific levels within the Story chapters. Unlocking Bounty Hunts lets you battle adorable enemies and rewards you with coins and Memory upgrade materials. You'll also unlock new ways to interact with Zayne, Xavier, and Rafayel, which will help you strengthen your bond with each of them. From the claw machine to the Kitty Café to listening to his heartbeat, you’ll be able to gain affinity faster as you take advantage of all the new ways to interact with him. You can also unlock battle modes like Bounty Hunt, Core Hunt and Deepspace Trial, where you can earn material for levelling up memories, coins, and gems. Once you’ve progressed through Chapter 4, you’ll have unlocked tons of content that makes the game more enjoyable and much easier to level up memories and affinity.
4
Tip #4 - Use Your Weekly Attempts
Each week, you'll have three free attempts with each romantic lead to visit the Cat Café and the Claw Machine. Going on these cutesy dates increases the affinity of the handsome guy you bring with you. Additionally, you can earn Chocolates, which can be exchanged in the Chocolate shop for new outfits and photo poses for you, Rafayel, Zayne and Xavier, among other items. Additionally, each plushie you or your date manage to snag from the claw machine will be added to your collection.
5
Tip #5 - Make Friends
Take the time to send and accept friend requests. Each day, you can claim six energy from five of your friends and send energy back to them. Since you need energy to participate in battles, it's always a good idea to grab whatever extra energy you can. Additionally, while interactions with friends are limited at the moment, Love and Deepspace is still a new game. Therefore, there may be more benefits to friendships in the future.
6
Tip #6 - Complete Daily and Weekly Tasks
It’s essential to level up your character in Love and Deepspace, and one easy way to do this is to complete Daily and Weekly tasks. Tasks vary from making a wish to completing a bounty hunt to spending time with one of the guys at the cafe. While some are admittedly harder than others, none of your daily and weekly tasks feel like much of a challenge.
7
Tip #7 - Participate in Events
You can also earn a ton of rewards by participating in events. To check out current events, tap the Events button. You'll be able to switch between various live events by tapping the tabs at the bottom of the screen. Since events change all the time, it's hard to predict what rewards you’ll have a chance to snag. However, you can typically complete most event tasks by playing the game as usual. Just remember to check the Events tab whenever you see a red circle above it, as this indicates you completed a task. Taking advantage of just a few of these tips will surely help you as you navigate romances with the game's stunning leads. We hope the Love and Deepspace guide helps you win the hearts of Xavier, Zayne and Rafayel. If you enjoy dating games, you'll love the list of finest dating games for mobile that we have composed.