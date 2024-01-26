Love and Deepspace: A beginner's guide to winning hearts

Learn to thrive in this action-packed dating sim.

Love and Deepspace is a thrilling title that's part dating sim and part action game. You play as a newly recruited hunter. As you learn about and battle vicious beings called Wanderers, you'll interact with three intoxicating love interests, including a childhood friend turned physician, an artist, and a mysterious hunter. You'll bond with these handsome gentlemen as you go on dates, battle enemies and dive deep into the world of Love and Deepspace.

The game is more complex than it looks at first glance. If you are just getting started in Love and Deepspace and looking for some good tips for beginners, check out the rest of this article.