Love and Deepspace introduces new limited-time memory series to celebrate the Lunar New Year

Wealth abounds

Love and Deepspace is the latest to get in on the Lunar New Year excitement

Check out a suite of five-star limited-time memories themed around Chinese courtly drama

Or jump in and nab all manner of rewards and goodies, such as the Wealth Overflow outfit

Another hour, another Lunar New Year-themed event! But you can't exactly blame developers and publishers for capitalising. And in the case of the hit Otome game Love and Deepspace, it offers more opportunities for fans to get to know their favourite cast of varied guys with a new memory series.

Named Mortality's Tenderness, this series runs until February 27th and features five new memories. Fittingly for the season, they focus on classical Chinese courtly drama stuff. Y'know, Wuxia, kite-flying, all that jazz. You'll be able to earn cumulative rewards by accomplishing missions during the event, with goodies ranging from outfits to Wishes and beyond.

Not only that, but for that particular love interest who's captured your heart, you'll want to focus specifically on their memory. Because you can also nab their own distinct limited-time outfit when you reach rank one with that memory, and nab other rewards by completing growth tasks in the event. If you need a little helping hand, be sure to check out our Love and Deepspace codes list!

Stay fancy

Of course, the Lunar New Year is also a time of wealth and prosperity. Or, at least hoping for that, guess the similarities to the Gregorian New Year are pretty prominent in that regard, huh? Logging in for 10 days will net you the Wealth Overflow outfit that, while gaudy, is sure to grant you some good luck (legally, that is a joke).

There's even more to go over, but we've only got so many words. Such as the new event-exclusive minigame Courteous Fare that sees you taking over the running of the Yunshao Restaurant, or the Golden Fortune participation event. If you're looking to get that Lunar New Year feeling, now's certainly the time.

