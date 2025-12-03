Love and Deepspace’s Where Silverwings Rest event puts Sylus in the spotlight

Dive into some darker lore

Sylus is back in Love and Deepspace this month, and he’s bringing something a little moodier than usual. The Where Silverwings Rest event runs from December 2nd to December 16th, and it folds in new 5-Star Memories, a myth steeped in wind and roses, and a brand new form that leans into the more unsettling side of Sylus’s lore.

The centrepiece this time in Love and Deepspace’s latest update is the limited 5-Star Solar-Slot Memory Pair [Sylus: Crimson Rapture] and [Sylus: Crimson Departure], both available through the event Limited Wish Pool. You get up to 150 pulls on the banner.

And hitting that cap guarantees two event-limited 5-Stars and unlocks the new Companion [Sylus: Silverwing Fiend], which lands alongside the banner and feels designed to complete the whole thematic package. The Memories and the Companion make up the full scope of the Wish Pool, so if Sylus is your bias, this is a very all-in moment.

Alongside the banner, December 2nd also opens access to Myth: Crimson Spirit, a new mythic chapter that paints a bleaker, more elaborate picture of Sylus’s world – mages clinging to flickers of hope, fiends rising in the gaps left by fading knowledge, and Sylus himself wrestling with a body that refuses to rest. It’s got everything. Blood bonds, old wounds, and the weight of living too long.

You’ll also be able to jump into Crimson Feast, the event’s seasonal reward track. This one’s more straightforward: you can earn the 4-Star Solar-Slot Memory Pair [Sylus: Ivory Thirst] and [Sylus: Ivory Prudence], along with Deepspace Wish: Limited 10x, Diamonds 500x, and a handful of free bonuses sprinkled throughout the event window.

If you’re planning to dive in, don’t forget to grab the latest codes for Love and Deepspace as every Diamond helps when an event is this stacked.