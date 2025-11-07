Lost Hellden is an upcoming JRPG unveiled during Crunchyroll Game Vault’s second anniversary celebrations

Break the cycle

New JRPG announced during Crunchyroll Game Vault’s 2nd anniversary

Lost Hellden will first release on PC and consoles, followed by mobile

Play as Cyphel, who is trying to find his brother Leht in a chaotic world

Crunchyroll Game Vault is celebrating its second anniversary, and it’s doing it with something pretty special. Among the announcements is Lost Hellden, a striking new JRPG from French studio Artisan, best known for Astria Ascending. It’s already bound for PC and consoles, but it’ll also make its mobile debut through Game Vault, a fittingly cinematic addition for the occasion.

The story unfolds in a world called Era, where people grow up under the weight of something they didn’t choose. Everyone’s tied to a single sin before they can even walk, a ritual meant to keep society in balance, or at least pretend to. But when twins are born outside the norm, their very existence starts to pull at the threads of that faith.

You step into the shoes of Cyphel, the quiet half of the pair, tasked with finding his brother Leht after he disappears. What starts as a search quickly turns into something bigger, pulling you across a world caught between belief and control.

The whole thing’s voiced in both Japanese and English, and with Gravity Rush artist Takeshi Oga behind the visuals, it looks like a painting come to life - soft lines, heavy colour, and that slow-burn melancholy JRPGs do so well.

Fights use a phased system that shifts between timing-based strikes and more deliberate, turn-style tactics. It’s flexible, with a little chaos, a little thought, and flashy finishers called Transcendence abilities to top things off. You’ll be managing jobs, equipment, weather effects, and even a full-on board game, Hexaken, when you need a breather from the heavier stuff.

Lost Hellden feels like it’s chasing that old-school JRPG soul through a modern lens. It’s due on PC and console soon, but Crunchyroll Game Vault members can look forward to experiencing Era firsthand on iOS and Android when it lands.

If you’re into this sort of thoughtful fantasy, you might want to check out our picks for the best JRPGs on Android while you wait!