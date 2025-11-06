The sky’s the limit with My Talking Tom 2’s latest Plane Builder and Sky Race update

Preferred Partner Feature

Take creativity to new heights with Talking Tom!

My Talking Tom 2 now lets players build their very own flying machines

Customise your aircraft with cool effects and style options

Test your machines and your flying skills in aerial races

Outfit7, creators of the hit Talking Tom & Friends franchise, is launching My Talking Tom 2 into the stratosphere with its latest Plane Builder and Sky Race update.

For the first time in any Talking Tom game, players will be able to build their very own flying machines and test them in thrilling aerial competitions via the popular pet sim’s new Plane Builder and Sky Race features.

On your marks!

So, what can you expect? For starters, there are four plane model types to choose from: Unicorn, Shark, Bird and Jet. From there you can use the painting tool to get creative and splash colour over every surface of your fuselage with the paint bucket, brush and spray can. And for some extra style, you can finish off your machine’s look with stickers and decorations to add some pop!

You can also spruce up your helmet and switch out your tail engine to create trail FX that emit different shapes and colours whilst flying.

Getting Started

Before take off, you’ll want to look to the sky and click on the plane behind Talking Tom in his backyard. This will open a map where you can select between the two new features. Plane Builder will transport you to the hangar where five customisation sections await: Body, Tail, Wings, Helmet and power-ups. If you don’t fancy constructing your own flying machine from scratch, then a default plane is available. Then, once your design and specs have been settled upon, it’s over to Sky Race for a high-flying showdown where the goal is simple: soar as fast as possible whilst dodging obstacles and outmanoeuvring your rivals in a race for the podium.

If you want to take to the skies with mobile gaming’s most beloved virtual pet, then you can fly over to the App Store and Google Play and download My Talking Tom 2 right now.