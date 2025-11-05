Crunchyroll Game Vault celebrates two years of niche anime releases

The best of the east

Crunchyroll Game Vault is celebrating two years of service

The streamer's spinoff subscription gaming service boasts a number of exclusives

Two new releases are confirmed, with Lost Hellden and Beyblade X Xone

With two years now under its belt, Crunchyroll Game Vault has been one of the dark horse entrants in the world of subscription gaming. Boasting a vast catalogue of top releases from Japan, including many spinoff releases, Crunchyroll Game Vault has proven to be pretty popular with fans.

For those not in the know, Crunchyroll Game Vault isn't just about bringing Japan-only mobile gaming to the west, but also plenty of debut releases never before seen on our humble platform. Crunchyroll's exclusive mobile port of Shogun Showdown, for instance, was a Pocket Gamer People's Choice Awards nominee a few months ago.

Interestingly enough, the first is none other than a French-developed JRPG! Lost Hellden offers you handcrafted 3D art from illustration Takeshi Oga and music by composer Hitoshi Sakimoto. Alongside its arrival on PC and console, it'll also debut on mobile courtesy of the Game Vault.

Let it rip!

On the other hand, we've got a slightly more familiar name in the form of Beyblade X Xone [sic]! Based on the anime series of the same name, which you can naturally catch on Crunchyroll, it promises all the same high-impact action that got these toys banned on schoolyards.

While it may be a bit of a relaxed announcement, it seems fair for Game Vault to rest on its laurels a bit. Over the past few years, we've seen many interesting titles arrive on mobile courtesy of the service, so you can bet I've got my eyes peeled for more.

But if you're sceptical of both subscription gaming and traditional app stores, you may find yourself at a loss. In which case, why not go Off the AppStore and to the land of third-parties with our feature of the same name and see what Will thought of this week's subject Blackjack Ascension?