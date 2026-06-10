Limit Zero Breakers kicks off its highly anticipated Prologue beta test

Limit Zero Breakers, the anime-style ARPG from NCSoft, has released its Prologue Test

Players in this closed beta can get to grips with 11 characters from the roster

As well as exploring various biomes and taking on five raid bosses alone or in co-op

One upcoming release that has really caught our eye is NCSoft's Limit Zero Breakers. Having teamed up with anime heavyweights such as Mappa and Kadokawa, it looks set to be the next multimedia sensation. And now, you can find out for yourself whether Limit Zero Breakers holds up as its highly anticipated Prologue Test goes live today and runs until June 15th!

Odd name aside, the Prologue Test is essentially just a closed beta. Unfortunately, sign-ups have now closed, but those of you who did mark your interest should have access according to the folks at NCSoft. This test will give us our first look at the character roster, as well as letting them get to grips with the combat system and explore a number of the biomes from the full game.

Beyond the limit (Zero)

Having seen the previews ahead of time for Limit Zero Breakers, I was pleasantly surprised by what I saw . While there are undoubtedly the usual caveats for any anime-inspired ARPG (gacha, various in-game currencies, and so on), there's also an interesting story and character roster to encounter.

The Prologue Test itself offers 11 different characters to play, as well as five different raid bosses to challenge. You can even take these bosses on alone or with up to three other players in co-op.

Limit Zero Breakers' focus on co-op, character and other mechanics such as its flashy special moves make it worth taking note of. But equally, in a crowded genre, the folks at NCSoft will need to do quite a bit to make sure that Limit Zero Breakers stands out from the crowd.

In the meantime, if you're looking to hone your gameplay skills with other top picks on mobile, why not try out some of the favourites on our list of the best RPGs on Android, where you can find out curated picks?