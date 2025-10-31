Limit Zero Breaks shines at Paris Game Week with a new boss raid demo and hands-on gameplay

Try it yourself this time

New trailer has gone live, showcasing the characters’ lives

You can also try out the RPG yourself at booth #C6 at PGW2025

Cosplays and giveaways will also be held during the event

NCSOFT’s Limit Zero Breakers has been confidently stealing the show wherever it goes. After building up the hype at Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, and TwitchCon, the anime-inspired action RPG is now in Paris for another display of boss battles, cosplay, and fast-fingered speedruns at Paris Games Week.

A new trailer for Limit Zero Breakers has gone live, and it dives deeper into the lives of its central characters through reflective interview-style segments that expand on their origins and motivations. But at booth #C6, it’s all about hands-on play.

Attendees can take part in fresh PvE boss raids, try out new characters, and experience the RPG’s quick-switch team combat - a fast, stylish system where Breakers unleash combo-heavy attacks to take down towering monsters across Seraphia’s floating skies.

For those unfamiliar, Limit Zero Breakers (formerly Breakers: Unlock the World) blends the thrill of monster hunting with a vivid cel-shaded presentation and sweeping anime flair. You’re not the chosen hero here - just one of many freelancers chasing the mythical Archive of the Gods in hopes of a wish fulfilled. It’s a story built as much on ambition and rivalry as it is on adventure, and it’s shaping up to be NCSOFT’s most exciting original project since Battle Crush.

Cross-platform play between PC and mobile is confirmed, and with a 2026 global release on the horizon, this Paris showcase is keeping momentum high. Between the live cosplay, giveaways, and lightning-fast boss clears, Limit Zero Breakers feels like a project that knows exactly what kind of hype it’s building, and how to earn it.

We talked about this one in a previous episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast, along with other upcoming releases showcased at TGS. You can also keep track of all things Limit Zero Breaks by following the official X page.