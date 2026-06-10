Servant of the Lake opens pre-registration on iOS and offers up demo on Android

Servant of the Lake has opened pre-registration for its iOS version

This comes alongside the launch of its Android demo

Get ready to explore the history of the enigmatic Vanderboom family

If there's one thing to be said for Rusty Lake, it's that they've managed to craft a surprisingly compelling narrative split across their series of puzzlers. All of which tie back into the enigmatic Vanderboom family in one way or another, the history of whom you're set to uncover in Servant of the Lake.

Having just opened pre-registration on iOS, Servant of the Lake sees you taking on the role of, well, a servant in the Vanderboom estate. Between your daily chores, you'll find yourself uncovering a strange mystery tying into the Vanderboom family and their alchemical experiments.

Service with a smile

Servant of the Lake was one project that Rusty Lake had a bit of radio silence on over the past few months. However, off the back of their recent demo (which Stephen covered in-depth ), the launch of pre-registration for iOS means that their imminent release on August 13th looks set in stone.

I was never well-versed in Rusty Lake's ongoing, overarching narrative. But after a bit of background research off the back of this news, I was pleasantly intrigued by the Vanderboom family and the surreal mystery that Rusty Lake's series of puzzlers invites players to solve.

Servant of the Lake may not answer all of these questions, but compared to the more surreal entries in the series, this is perhaps the most grounded yet. So I've no doubt that dedicated puzzle fans will come flocking to Servant of the Lake, to find out whether or not it gives us more insight into the strange world of Rusty Lake's franchise.

If you find yourself needing to hone your skills ahead of Servant of the Lake's launch, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our favourite picks to be had on mobile?