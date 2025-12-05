Limit Zero Breakers opens global sign-ups for its upcoming closed beta

Breaking the limits

NCSoft's upcoming anime-inspired RPG Limit Zero Breakers has announced its first closed beta

You can jump in, come early 2026, on Android and PC

Limit Zero Breakers sees you joining a group of adventurers in search of the mythic Archive of the Gods

As a developer, NCSoft has had some interesting releases in the past, like the sadly cancelled Battle Crush. But one of their most interesting projects is the upcoming anime-inspired RPG Limit Zero Breakers. And you can get your hands on it early, if you're lucky, as sign-ups open for the coming closed beta!

Availability for the beta will be limited to Android and PC for the moment, however. But the beta, scheduled for early 2026, will be our first chance to get hands-on with NCSoft's biggest project thus far. You can sign up for the closed beta on the Limit Zero Breakers official website.

Anime-inspired RPGs aren't anything new (I mean, MiHoYo has an entire catalogue of them). But NCSoft have been insistent that this is different, including its core conceit not of saving the world but instead joining the titular Breakers, a group of adventurers, in their hunt for the mythical Archive of the Gods.

Breaking the rules

I'm cautiously optimistic about Limit Zero Breakers. Maybe it's nostalgia (Battle Crush was one of the first games I covered here), but I'm oddly interested in seeing how the project turns out, especially as it wears its inspiration so strongly on its sleeve, even partnering up with hit anime studio Mappa for their trailer.

In terms of gameplay and action, the latest closed beta test offers a look at those aforementioned anime-style graphics. It looks as action-heavy as anyone could ask for. But again, we'll get to find out for ourselves how it handles when Limit Zero Breakers arrives in closed beta next year.

