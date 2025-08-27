Limit Zero Breakers unveils more details of its upcoming Tokyo Game Show appearance

Breaking the limit

Limit Zero Breakers has unveiled more details of their TGS appearance

Enjoy a hands-on demo, cosplay show and other events

Limit Zero Breakers bills itself as a playable anime, in collaboration between developers and Kadokawa

While it may be a world away from the gleaming spires of Shibuya or the jam-packed stores of Akihabara, the much more industrial city of Chiba will be plenty fun for visitors later this year. That's because from September 25th-28th, fans can head to the Tokyo Game Show and see some of the top new releases, including Limit Zero Breakers!

Hot off the heels of their appearance at this year's Gamescom in Cologne, NCSoft, Vic Game Studios and Kadokawa's new anime-inspired action RPG will offer a hands-on demo for attendees. Not only that, but you'll have your usual bevvy of cosplayers alongside other events to promote the upcoming release.

Billing itself as a playable anime, eagle-eyed readers will recognise Kadokawa as a major publisher of manga and anime. NCSoft, meanwhile, has plenty of releases under their belt, such as Journey of Monarch and the sadly ill-fated Battle Crush.

Breaking the limits

But Limit Zero Breakers hopefully won't meet the same fate as Battle Crush, and with the huge weight of the three companies behind it, it certainly has a fighting chance. Seeing you take on the role not of heroes out to save the world, but adventurers exploring it on a whim, Limit Zero Breakers certainly wants to mark itself as different.

But, for better or for worse, it looks to follow many of the conventions of the ARPG genre. So those of you who're looking for a new action-packed hack 'n slasher to add to your rotation would do well to keep one eye on Limit Zero Breakers, be it at TGS or a mobile screen near you.

If you want to brush up on your RPG skills ahead of launch, though, there are plenty of options to enjoy. Check out our list of the best RPGs for Android to get yourself started!