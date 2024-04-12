Light of Thel: New Era codes (April 2024)

Light of Thel: New Era is a beautiful Japanese anime-style exploration MMORPG where you are set on an open-world adventure filled with spirits and pets and take on battles against monsters. If you are an avid player looking for the latest Light of Thel codes, you have landed on the right page.

In this guide, we'll share a list of active Light of Thel codes that you can use to get in-game freebies, such as a Sprite box, Sprite Puff, Silver bag, Treasure Map, Energy Drink, Soul Stones, and much more. We'll also regularly update our list of codes as and when new codes are released, so you never miss out on freebies.

Just like these, we've also got AFK Journey codes and Magic Chronicle codes, both giving away great rewards when you redeem them. But hey, we're here to use...

Active codes for Light of Thel

7f3262c0 - Sprite Box (Bind)*10, Sprite Puff*10 and 100,000 Silver Bag*1 (Valid till April 17)

- Sprite Box (Bind)*10, Sprite Puff*10 and 100,000 Silver Bag*1 (Valid till April 17) OPEN0518

DAY505

DAY404

DAY303

DAY202

DAY101

Expired codes

02d9a598 - Unidentified Treasure Map (S) (Bind) *10, Unidentified Treasure Map (M) (Bind) *1 and 100,000 Silver Bag*1 (Valid till April 10)

aa90b158 - Energy Drink*2, Bait*50 and 100,000 Silver Bag*1 (Valid till April 3)

031407ca - Mercenary Contract (Bind)*2, Rare Soul Stone*10 and 100,000 Silver Bag*1 (Valid until March 27)

101a824a

0855f404

69455628

lovegift

b8fbb5c1

b5e883e7

75df25bd

a7bdb0e5

Christmas

383f05cf

0995167e

9dd9a0ce

bf6cf130

76ba570d

4afcee0e

8a632ae3

df02e9a1

HalfAnniv

d1899a59

4975e4bb

8fbf877c

Element

Halloween

3aec0349

4ff161f4

a15ac1c8

3ccf9472

Puzzle

4bd5b7ab

MoonFes

6c8b3c36

100Day

eb545bd7

b6fe16e6

48e33130

4d1beecb

Xmas

HALLOWEEN

STELLA1YR

ABYSSPACK

Chryseis

5e404196

f033b89d

18d09a93

FBgift2

VESAKDAY

100thDay

a87385e1

9168ae86

f88a5b62

ICEx6

70d430f8

080ab6a3

e59a9a07

NEWERA

LoTNo1

chosen1

OPEN0518

aad7717e

18d09a93

KOBoss

FBgift4

FBgift3

Redemption steps for Light of Thel: New Era codes

Follow these steps to redeem Light of Thel New Era codes:

Launch Light of Thel: New Era on your device

Click on the avatar image at the upper left corner of the screen.

Click on the exchange button next to Gift packs.

Copy and paste any of the active Light of Thel: New Era codes (CDK exchange number) from our list above into the text box.

Click on the exchange button to get your freebies.

If you are getting an error, make sure you are entering the correct code. It's best to copy and paste the Light of Thel: New Era codes directly from our website into the redemption box to avoid any errors. It's also possible that the code might have expired, so match it against our expired codes to see if that's the case.

How to get more codes?