Atelier Resleriana codes (March 2024)

It’s common these days for mobile game developers to release codes that entitle you to free rewards on a monthly or even weekly basis. Mobile games in almost every genre now offer codes, and Atelier Resleriana is no exception.

If you want to get ahead without giving in to microtransactions, then check out this list of active codes for Atelier Resleriana below. Keep in mind that many Atelier Resleriana codes can only be used by a limited number of players before they expire, so don't hesitate to use them.

Active codes for Atelier Resleriana

AR666

We'll update the list as we find more codes so be sure to check back in later. There is currently only one code at this time. However, you can also help other players earn free Lodestar Gems by using their invite codes. Share your own invite code to earn free Lodestar Gems through April 30.

Invite codes

rzlybwyd5z3c

478107469541

zwnzhw45rdgm

dli2adnl5awh

wzqz4uqnzoit

lepgteudico4

pcclbiy3q3vn

av4ssajly2th

k7opw7q5n263

kx4cq4wdhzzu

bywoxghh7uef

rwf3siuwfw75

hixgocgjaptk

ihiwaafraqrj

vzwk3ug77nnr

j54yprhzurd3

hbzpx7ku5lqv

v7nk43u7qcmf

uurkjac6luqd

lubfjwhefvzc

5wmas6ibklqs

bdlcdrshzrci

obmytsp4oyks

o2sok6symkx6

ttsszcjbvv2m

tk4n76jotdsw

pjrzximmlnxx

s4q5dfevdo6n

zibj74mth5qt

mfdxgosy3ibc

lo7slm743i2m

ztjoh6o3jtb5

cpcmpkgv6sxm

s6qrycfbn3ex

wus3d6djbhvg

bhuvtndce4dx

36vfki37mlvw

usomusomostx

mnfjmplf4fst

eceirwe5j5ah

4nwem4t7u7yx

zik2rk35fb3j

att2awizpjiz

How to redeem Atelier Resleriana codes

To redeem Atelier Resleriana codes, tap the profile button, then tap settings. From there, you simply tap the codes button, type in your chosen code, and tap claim to get your free rewards.

Atelier Resleriana is an engaging mobile RPG with anime-style graphics. Featuring a story by TAKAHIRO, the creator of various manga, games, and anime, including "Yuki Yuna Is a Hero"!, it features tactical timeline-based combat.

