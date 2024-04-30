Pre-registration is open for a freemium version of Alphadia 1 & 2 on Google Play

The epic fantasy RPG series now comes as a complete package

Kemco's Freemium version of Alphadia 1 & 2, a collection of their two retro-RPG entries combined into a single game, is open for pre-registration on Google Play! This remake features enhanced graphics, gameplay, sound and more to bring it up to scratch with modern retro RPGs, the new freemium version

In Alphadia 1 you'll explore a world wracked by war, where a mystical power called energi has left humanity reeling. But even with peace seemingly restored, when the Schwarzschild Empire declares war, you'll have to journey from the frontier city of Heiland in order to prevent all-out destruction.

Meanwhile, Alphadia 2 picks up two centuries after the end of the Energi Crisis that marked the first game. In that time a heroic figure called Enah created the Energi Guild to combat the waning of the world's life energy. Even as they stabilise a dying world, new threats begin to rear their head and call for the intervention of a new band of heroes.

Alphadia 1 & 2 was previously released for iOS and Android as an entirely premium release, so we're excited to see what players think when they get their hands on the freemium version. The only thing we're a little fuzzy on is how much of the game will be available to play before you buy. Regardless, given they seem to functionally be the same as the (excellent) originals, they should be well worth a purchase once you start sinking your teeth into them.

