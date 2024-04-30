Arknights introduces its latest event, Zwillingstürme im Herbst

Try saying that three times fast

Arknights is set to introduce a rather peculiarly named update with Zwillingstürme im Herbst

The update includes new mini-events, new 6-star operators and more

It's set to run from April 30th through to May 28th

Arknights is set to introduce its latest event with the mouthful of a name, Zwillingstürme im Herbst. Starting today (April 30th) and running through to May 28th, Zwillingstürme im Herbst promises to offer new cosmetics, new operators, new mini-events and more.

To start, we've got the upcoming Zwillingstürme anbeten, Die Gnade ist ewig' and Die Macht ist grimm events. These interestingly named events will let you acquire 'die Klänge von den Erinnerungen.' This reward can then be exchanged at 'Herbstkonzert' for a variety of hugely valuable items.

Rewards include the 6-star Operator Lessing, Ludwigs-Universität furniture sets, Headhunting Permits, elite materials, LMD and more!

The event is also set to introduce four new 6-star operators: Virtuosa, Viviana, Lessing and Bassline. All of which promise to drastically change up your team's composition with additional Arts damage, healing, blocking and more!

You can check out the new operators and the new additions to Arknights from today!

Alright, let's get the most obvious thing out of the way, which is the borderline incomprehensible naming of these additions. But if Arknights wants to stand out then these immensely complex German names are not the absolute worst thing they could do, we suppose. Still, with at least three mini-events, a huge number of currency and rewards to acquire, this new content update is anything but light.

