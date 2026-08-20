Legends of Amberland is a truly retro-style, turn-based dungeon crawler with style

Legends of Amberland brings true, retro RPG fun to mobile

Experience a lighthearted story that still has plenty of depth, with 25-40 hours of gameplay

Use turn-based combat to battle enemies and explore a vibrant, retro open world

When someone says 'retro RPG', it usually translates to either a Zelda-like or maybe an isometric, Diablo-style hack 'n slash. But Legends of Amberland truly earns the title with a throwback to the days of Morrowind and Heroes of Might and Magic, as it releases for iOS and Android!

There's no grim and gritty world of dark fantasy here. Instead, your seven heroes are tasked by the royal wizard to uncover the mystery of a forgotten crown, which has been enchanted to make people forget its wearer. You'll need to traverse the world and uncover the culprit, battling evil along the way.

The Amber Lands

As it's easy to see, Legends of Amberland boils the first-person RPG down to its bare essentials. You'll move across a grid-based map, venturing into towns and dungeons, interacting with NPCs and slaying monsters. You know, all the good stuff when it comes to RPGs with nary a crafting system in sight.

Of course, there are some oddities that are sure to be at odds with what many modern players are used to. Combat is entirely turn-based, and you're unable to freely move around, instead having to make 90-degree turns and navigate dungeons slowly and deliberately.

And of course there's that $9.99 price tag too. But for that, you can expect an estimated 25-40 hours of play, with a lighthearted storyline that doesn't skimp on the adventure. So if you're looking for an alternative to the grim and gritty, and a fully offline adventure that doesn't demand anything but slow and thoughtful progress, then Legends of Amberland is for you.

Of course, there are other great releases to look for on mobile. And rather than trawling the trending page, you can simply check in on our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week, with some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!