5 new mobile games to try this week - August 27th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Play pool, but make it Balatro
- Go old-school with your dungeon-crawling
- Get a job and become a wobbly adult
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Ultrapool
I'm unfortunately part of the very, very few people who still haven't tried playing Balatro yet, and that's not at all the roguelike's fault. But while playing pool has never really been on my bucket list either, I have a feeling Ultrapool's quirky mix of Balatro-esque elements and controlled chaos might just lure me into the dark side.
That's because the aforementioned chaos is due to the insane multipliers you can unleash to add up to the sweet satisfaction of sinking balls here - just have a look at our deputy editor Stephen's hands-on to get a better idea of how well it plays!
2
Wobbly Life
The title speaks for itself, I suppose, as you really will live a wobbly life thanks to the sandbox's physics-based gameplay. Essentially, you'll go out, get a job, and earn money just because your grandmother told you to - and you wouldn't want to disappoint dear ol' Grandma, would you?
The open-world multiplayer lets you pick from more than 20 different jobs, along with over 500 clothing items you can splurge on, as well as 90+ vehicles and all sorts of housing options (plus cheeky Comic Sans-looking font). You'll need to put all that hard-earned cash to good use, after all.
3
Legends of Amberland
It's not very often that you come across something that's entirely offline these days, but Legends of Amberland is exactly that - and purely premium with no ads, too. It certainly adds to its commitment to staying old-school, especially with the very retro vibes this dungeon-crawling RPG offers.
It also claims to take inspiration from classic party-based RPGs of the 90s - and with its first-person POV, turn-based combat, and the promise of no grinding, I'd say it delivers. You'll be spending around 25-40 hours exploring this narrative-driven adventure, so if that's something you're keen on committing to, the $9.99 price tag might be well worth it.
4
Gaucho Origins
For something more colourful and a tad cosier, you might want to take a peek at Gaucho Origins, which is Epopeia Games' way of telling a new story that still has Gaucho and the Grassland at heart.
In particular, this premium adventure walks you through the life of Gaucho's dad, and it's made for mobile, at that. It takes inspiration from Brazilian gaucho culture, where you'll explore gorgeous landscapes and face all sorts of supernatural creatures. It'll take you approximately 12 hours to clear through the whole thing, and the $3.99 price tag means it'll be playable entirely offline!
5
Fantasy Life i
Fantasy Life i describes itself as an "anything-goes slow-life RPG", and from the looks of it, it seems you really can live the life you want with a laid-back pace. There's a huge open world to explore where you can fish, cook, craft, or just relax with your friends, and since it offers cross-play support, it won't even matter which platform you're on.
There are 14 different professions to tinker around with as well, and each one will have its own distinct appeal. You might want to live a Gathering Life, a Crafting Life, or a Combat Life - it all depends on what you're into, and the best part of it all is that you can swap between them anytime. The catch is that the price tag can be pretty hefty at $24.99 a pop, so if you're planning on kicking off your own Fantasy Life, you'd best commit to going all in.