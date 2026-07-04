Hero Tale best builds - One for melee, one for ranged characters
Updated on July 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.4.18
There are a million builds in Hero Tale, but when it comes to having a "best build", it's a whole different story. Since everyone can go for just about any nodes in the skill tree, I've created two Hero Tale builds to help you in the late game: a melee one and a ranged one. Following them in detail should help you in the end game immensely.
Just like in Path of Exile (if you've played it), you have a skill tree - or rather, a skill forest - with all sorts of different nodes that you can pick every time you level up. There are small nodes and major nodes, which give you additional effects when you take the nodes adjacent to them. Those are the ones you need to look out for.
For each of these two builds I made, I've written down a path on the skill tree that you could follow. And since the melee build is different from the ranged build, it goes without saying that you need a different weapon setup.
I've also added the equipment you can use for them, so whenever you reach the level where you can grind the area that drops said gear piece, then by all means, you should go farm there.
If you are completely new to the game, then you should first read the Hero Tale guide I created, where you can find a handful of tips and tricks to help you get started!
Feel free to check out the links below if you are interested in a particular build, and if you want to zoom in on the image, simply open it in a new tab or zoom in with your mobile device. Each image of the skill tree has a number corresponding to the order in which you should allocate these skills.
Oh, and nothing's set in stone! Like I said before, you can tweak each build and go for a specific node if you want, instead of the one I shared - it's just going to make the build slightly different!
Ranged build | Melee build
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Hero Tale ranged build
Let's start our Hero Tale best builds with the ranged build. Until recently, ranged builds had a significant advantage over melee builds. Because of that, they were very popular within the community. Even though that's not the case anymore, ranged builds didn't get any nerfs, or anything that would make them less potent.
So, here is a ranged build if you feel like giving it a try.
Dark Skill Tree
This is the complete Dark tree, assuming that you have at least 11 points. If you only have 1 point, then just take the Ferocius Hunger node.
Skill Tree
If this is your first run and you only have 1 Dark skill point, prioritize getting the critical chance and critical damage nodes first. After that, go for the health and defence nodes. Once you have all of them, get the movement speed ones. The last ones to take should be the magic nodes.
If you do have all of the dark skill nodes, take the HP nodes, then prioritize Hermes Feet and Hunter nodes. After that, you should move towards Falcon Agility.
Around level 50, take the HP nodes and keep going towards Man of Focus which increases your total power. Next is the Weak Spot Hunt node. Take all the little nodes until you get to the big one. This will increase your critical chance by a lot and, thus, your damage output.
You should be over level 60 now and it's time to start putting points toward Berserker Soul. Take all the little nodes until you get to the big one. These nodes will increase your critical multiplier. That's mainly why you want to get them after Weak Spot Hunt. Having a lot of critical strike multipliers without a high critical chance makes no sense.
Your skill tree at level 73 should look like this:
EquipmentCarapean set
This set can be found at Barnaba's Shop at Deamon Market or as a reward for defeating Deamon Mercenary.Compound Bow
This bow can be purchased from the Inventor's Shop at the Inventor's Atelier. Until you get your final gear, always try to use the ones that give you the most damage output.
To give credit where it's due, this build was made by player @HabibTryHard. A simple guide can't possibly cover every boss fight featured in Hero Tale. If you want, you can check how the build performs on YouTube in a series that includes every single boss fight, from the beginning of the game to the end.
2
Hero Tale melee build
The developers reworked the block mechanic, and now melee builds are much more potent. Of course, you could play a melee build before, but it was not as good as it is now. It's just a lot easier after the update. So, if you want to try out a melee build in Hero Tale, check it out below!
Dark Skill Tree
This is the full perks tree, assuming you have 12 points to allocate. If not, you should only take the node Ferocious Hunger.
Skill Tree
This is the build's final skill tree at roughly level 188. In the early levels, you should prioritize taking the nodes Divine Immunity and Onrush.
Divine Immunity will boost your defence by 10%, and it also applies to stats you get from items.
Onrush lets you charge your attack while you are still searching for your next opponent. This can save you significant time when farming. After, you should start allocating points to your critical strike rate by taking Crit Master.
At around level 65, here's what your skill tree should look like:
EquipmentCarapean set
This set can be found at Barnaba's Shop at Deamon Market or as a reward for defeating Deamon Mercenary.Daemon Dagger
This item can be found at Barnaba's Shop at Deamon Market.Enchanted Shield
It can be found as loot when you kill Monstrous Skeleton at the Graveyard. You might need to farm for this for some time.Enchanted Sword
You can get this sword as a loot by killing Necromancer in Shadow Temple. It's not the easiest drop to get, so be prepared for a long farming day.
This guide is based on a build created by @HabibTryHard, who has a great, detailed series that covers every boss fight from level 1 to level 188. Of course, I couldn't go into as much detail as they did, for obvious reasons. If you want to know something very specific or see how this build actually performs, you can take a look at their YouTube channel.
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