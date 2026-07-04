Hero Tale best builds - One for melee, one for ranged characters

Updated on July 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.4.18

There are a million builds in Hero Tale, but when it comes to having a "best build", it's a whole different story. Since everyone can go for just about any nodes in the skill tree, I've created two Hero Tale builds to help you in the late game: a melee one and a ranged one. Following them in detail should help you in the end game immensely.

Just like in Path of Exile (if you've played it), you have a skill tree - or rather, a skill forest - with all sorts of different nodes that you can pick every time you level up. There are small nodes and major nodes, which give you additional effects when you take the nodes adjacent to them. Those are the ones you need to look out for.

For each of these two builds I made, I've written down a path on the skill tree that you could follow. And since the melee build is different from the ranged build, it goes without saying that you need a different weapon setup.

I've also added the equipment you can use for them, so whenever you reach the level where you can grind the area that drops said gear piece, then by all means, you should go farm there.

If you are completely new to the game, then you should first read the Hero Tale guide I created, where you can find a handful of tips and tricks to help you get started!

Feel free to check out the links below if you are interested in a particular build, and if you want to zoom in on the image, simply open it in a new tab or zoom in with your mobile device. Each image of the skill tree has a number corresponding to the order in which you should allocate these skills.

Oh, and nothing's set in stone! Like I said before, you can tweak each build and go for a specific node if you want, instead of the one I shared - it's just going to make the build slightly different!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.