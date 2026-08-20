5 new mobile games to try this week - August 20th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Run from nightmarish cartoon bosses in black and white
- Manage the only supermarket in town
- Build a city in under an hour
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Reigns: Beyond
My first pick is a personal fave given how much I enjoyed its Three Kingdoms and Witcher-themed versions, and this time around, the Reigns franchise is taking us, well, beyond.
Reigns: Beyond takes its Tinder-esque gameplay where you swipe left and right to determine your fate and launches you into outer space on your intergalactic indie rock band tour. As always, you'll need to balance everything from your crew to your ship's resources if you want to survive - you might even recruit an alien band member along the way.
2
SoulTerra Odyssey
SoulTerra Odyssey's interesting mix of match-3 and roguelite elements caught our deputy editor Stephen's attention this week, and for good reason. For one thing, it adds a fresh twist to the genre with its 3D RPG elements; for another, it opens up unlimited character combinations to make the gameplay as engaging as it should be.
You get to collect and upgrade heroes with different abilities to boost your team, and if you're not sure how to start your journey, we've also got a SoulTerra Odyssey beginner's guide to lend you a hand.
3
Discounty: Supermarket Manager
Now, I'm normally not a huge fan of management sims where the stress levels are off the charts, but in Discounty, it all does seem pretty low-key - especially since it focuses more on the narrative side of things across small-town pixel-art vibes. You run the only supermarket in town as entrusted to you by your aunt, and as you work out your stocks and trade deals, you'll also get to know the locals with each passing day.
You might even get caught up in their charming lives - or make a few enemies along the way! Nobody said it'd be easy, after all.
4
Dawnfolk
If you'd rather manage an entire city instead, Dawnfolk lets you do just that - and in under an hour, no less. The solo-developed city-builder lets you unleash your strategic thinking across a charming fantasy world, with bite-sized sessions meant for relaxed play.
You also get to tinker around with different mini-games to earn bonus resources to switch up the gameplay, with a lovely minimalist design that complements its pick-up-and-play nature. It also promises not to overcomplicate things with long tutorials and complicated menus, so if you're looking to build cities without any frills, this might just be your cup of tea.
5
Bendy's Nightmare Run
Cult classics are dubbed as such for a reason - they certainly have a way of coming back with a vengeance. Fan-favourite endless runner Bendy's Nightmare Run may have been pulled from storefronts before, but it seems it wasn't permanently shelved, as it's now back with a slight name change and the same kind of cartoon chaos it's known for.
And this new mobile version has four themed episodes for you to take on, each one featuring its own boss and filled to the brim with all kinds of obstacles and enemies. Thankfully, there are just as many collectibles and powerups to grab too, so you'd best get your swiping skills in shape to survive!