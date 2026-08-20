Wizardry Variants Daphne celebrates four million players by giving us Gems of Org and Unique Remains

Wizardry Variants Daphne is marking four million downloads with an in-game campaign

Log in to receive 2000 Gems of Org and four Unique Remains

Variants Daphne is a mobile spinoff of the hit Wizardry series of role-playing games

Wizardry Variants Daphne, the popular mobile spin-off of the hit RPG series, has surpassed four million lifetime downloads. And to celebrate the developers at Drecom are set to host a brand-new in-game campaign that offers up 2000 Gems of Org, four Unique Remains: Heroes for the Ages.

The event itself runs from the 20th (today) to September 9th and will also allow you to log in and collect the new Blessing of the Eventide Calm special supplies. That's another 400 Gems of Org and two Unique Remains: Heroine of the Eventide Calm, as well as other goodies, just for logging in. Not a bad way to celebrate such a significant milestone!

That's wizard!

The legacy of the Wizardry series can't be overstated, considering it was one of the first widely successful first-person dungeon crawlers out there. And in Japan particularly, it proved to be such a hit that it arguably came to define what many Japanese players viewed as the fantasy genre. Ever wondered why kobolds in Japanese series look like dogs and not lizards? Wizardry is the reason.

Wizardry Variants Daphne has obviously been popular if this new milestone is any indication. Even if the gacha mechanics are something which, naturally, causes a bit of controversy amongst players, especially considering Wizardry is well known for its harsh difficulty that seems at odds with meta-progression like this.

But, for me, anything that offers an alternative to the more bog-standard character-collecting auto-battler is welcome. So, for the moment, if you've been planning to check in, then read through our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list, and leap in for yourself to see whether you can survive the dungeon!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great adventures in worlds of fantasy and sci-fi, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android?