Legend of Witch codes (October 2026)- Diamonds, Equipment Draw Tickets and SoulStones

Our Legend of Witch codes will help you snag a few extra resources, including Equipment Draw Tickets and Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles.

Pixel gacha RPGs are good, but something that makes them even better is, of course, codes! You know you want some codes for this little gem, so below I've shared all the active codes for Legend of Witch.

The codes can grant you pretty much everything, but the welcome code is especially good because it will give you 2 of each key to enter the dungeons, so you don't want to skip it. You also get a ton of Diamonds and draw tickets (yay)!

We also have a Legend of Witch tier list, so do check that out if you're struggling to choose characters. Okay, Let's dive in.

Active Legend of Witch codes

welcome - 2 Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles, 30k Diamonds, 300 Equipment Draw Tickets

- 2 Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles, 30k Diamonds, 300 Equipment Draw Tickets open1m - 200k Diamonds, 10k SoulStones, 3 Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles, 2 Expanded Zone Entry Ticket Bundles

- 200k Diamonds, 10k SoulStones, 3 Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles, 2 Expanded Zone Entry Ticket Bundles [Monthly code] m9k8pqw2 - 70k Diamonds, 3k SoulStones, 3 Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles

- 70k Diamonds, 3k SoulStones, 3 Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles [Weekly code] 2k9wq7ax - 60k Diamonds, 1k SoulStones, 2 Basic Zone Entry Ticket Bundles

Expired

There are no expired codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Legend of Witch

Step 1 : Open the Menu on the right side of the screen.

: Open the on the right side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Game Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Type in your code in the textbox right next to the Coupon text.

: Type in your in the textbox right next to the Coupon text. Step 4: Press the Coupon button.

You can follow the steps below if you're not sure how code redemption works in Legend of Witch:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Legend of Witch

New unique codes are not released very often, but we do get a monthly code and a weekly one, with the occasional code whenever the game reaches new milestones or there's a big holiday around the corner. We can see them in the game's announcements, but if you're not sure where to find them, you can just save our article and check it regularly. We add all the new codes as soon as they're out.The monthly and weekly codes stop working after their allocated validity time, so that's quite obvious. You might also see some codes that go something like "VIP888" and the like, but those are for an entirely different game (Legend of Witches) - so, don't confuse them. Those codes will obviously not work for Legend of Witch.In Legend of Witch, the premise is fairly simple. Even if you don't have a lot of tutorials to point you in the right direction, all you need is to follow the quest line at the very top of the screen. That is more than enough help to get you through the early stages. Afterwards, Legend of Witch is all about getting stronger by any means necessary.

You will do dungeons, summon new Friends, skills, and gear, and slowly make the right upgrades. You can challenge bosses and even join PvP to try taking on other players, but generally speaking, all you need to do is get stronger over time. That's the wonderful aspect of it - after all, it's an idle RPG!

And in case you're playing anything else right now, we also have Marvel Strike Force codes and Phobies codes.