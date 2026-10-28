Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe celebrates a half-year since launch with Spirit Festival event

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe is celebrating its half-year anniversary with the Spirit Festival update

Celebrate more than six months with the new cats Shine Curl and Bloom Curl

Watch out for Tina, Queen of Spirits, and her gifts as well as the new season pass

Cats & Soup, with its mix of adorable felines and engaging gameplay mechanics, has been a constant feature of our site. And the same goes for its recent merge spinoff, Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe, which is now celebrating its half-year anniversary! Dive into Magic Recipe and grab new cats and rewards as part of the celebrations.

The Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe Spirit Festival event, available now, introduces two new cats to join the lineup in the form of Shine Curl and Bloom Curl, obtainable as part of the event. Meanwhile, Tina, the Queen of the Spirits, will make an appearance to shower you with gifts at regular intervals.

Good soup!

The Spirit Festival event also introduces a new season pass for you to sink your claws into, featuring magic potion research, sticker books and more! And the shop is getting a host of over 80 themed items for you to decorate both your central hall and cats with.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for new story beats being unlocked as part of event milestones. These'll give you insights into the history of the Spirit Festival and the various creatures awakening as part of it!

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe is an interesting little spinoff, and this half-year anniversary event shows that the folks over at Neowiz are eager to celebrate its popularity amongst fans. With plenty of rewards to grab alongside new cats to join you, it'll be well worth digging into the Spirit Festival event, even if it's probably the least spooky Halloween tie-in I've seen!

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