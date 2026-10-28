No Man's Sky launches today on iOS, alongside the spooky new FORSAKEN update

No Man's Sky is now available on iOS and comes with the new FORSAKEN update

The update introduces spooky new locations and monstrous creatures to hunt

Not to mention new delivery missions and a suite of QoL fixes

When I was younger, I remember No Man's Sky being a terrific disappointment that didn't live up to the hype. How things have changed a decade on, as now, Hello Games have not only won back the crowd, but just maybe succeeded in making truly the greatest space game out there. And now, No Man's Sky is even available on iOS!!

Launching today for mobile, No Man's Sky sees you exploring a seamless open-world galaxy, visiting different planets, customising your starship, gathering resources and generally doing all the sci-fi nonsense you could imagine. Be that meeting strange new species or blasting them to kingdom come with lasers.

Forsaken anyway

Even for longtime fans, today is a momentous occasion too, because No Man's Sky is also coinciding its mobile launch with the FORSAKEN [sic] update. Also available on mobile, it sees you exploring abandoned space hulks, infested outposts and other spooky locations to locate rare tech and biomechanical monstrosities with special resources.

The update also comes packed with new quality of life features and tweaks to the HUD, including a radial menu for weapons. Not to mention the debut of new delivery missions that sees you playing the role of courier travelling across the galaxy.

No Man's Sky came roaring back to prominence not long after launch, and it's only gotten better with age. While it may only be currently available on newer-gen iPhones and iPads, those of you who do have them will be able to try the start of the game entirely free, to see whether the universe of No Man's Sky is for you!

Looking for other adventures to be had across worlds of fantasy and science fiction? Well, we've got you covered. Why not check out our list of the best RPGs on iOS to see what we've got selected for you to play?