Legend of Witch tier list (October 2026) - Get those magical pixel-art pals in check
Not all BFFs are created equal, but with our Legend of Witch tier list, you can pick the best pals to help you on our magical journey.
If you know my work, you know that I'm a long-time fan of pixel RPGs, and, surprise, surprise, Legend of Witch is one of them! Even if it's a fairly simple and super straightforward RPG, Legend of Witch has a gacha system where players can summon Friends for the witch.
In this guide, I will share a complete Legend of Witch tier list for everyone to enjoy, since picking the best Friends for the witch is not always straightforward.
About the Legend of Witch tier listIn the tier list I wrote below, I ranked every single Friend available, starting with the low 1-star ones and going all the way to the 5-star ones. Of course, I ranked them all based on the bonuses they give, so bear that in mind.
Also, you probably won't start getting any 5-star units on your team until later on, since they are so difficult to acquire. Either way, there are alternatives, so when picking them for your team, just pick the available highest-tier you own.
The element factorThe element is the deciding factor for the Friends. You want to deploy the ones that match your witch's skill elements. For instance, if you want to go for a full Fire build, you will need to deploy Fire Friends because they will boost the Fire DMG. The same applies for each element, since at the moment, we don't have any universal element Friends.
Legend of Witch tier list (best Friends to pick)
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Flame, Echor, Pega, Aquari, Prism, Aura
|S
|Pyro, Lava, Echor, Silva, Sparky, Ivy, Thor
|A
|Leonta, Draco, Echo, Willow, Leaf, Eagle, Storm, Snow, Marine, Ollie
|B
|Bella, Flare, Kayla, Lulu, Pico, Luger, Ciel, Pen, Luna, Jenki, Terra
|C
|Leon, Shari, Noah, Aqua, Pinky, Toto, Chris
On the following pages, you can discover more about each Element and the best Friends you can deploy together!
Best Fire Attribute Friends
Some of the best Fire Attribute Friends you can pick are:
- Flame
- Lava
- Pyro
- Bella
- Draco
Even though Leonta is a 3-star, she gives the same bonus as Draco (Bonus Gold), so you'd much rather have the Skill Damage bonus granted by Bella. All in all, the Fire team is average, but it can be solid in the early to mid game.
Best Wind Attribute Friends
The best Wind Attribute Friends you can have on your team are:
- Pega
- Echor
- Eagle
- Leaf
- Storm
If you don't have Storm, you can replace her with Luger, but you can also go for Willow, who, instead of Bonus Gold, grants Skill Damage. That might be the better choice, but it's entirely up to you (Picking Willow will grant less Wind ATK).
Best Water Attribute Friends
In terms of Water Attribute, the best Friends you can deploy are:
- Aquari
- Silva
- Marine
- Snow
- Pen
These five are solid, but since there are not a lot of Water Attribute Friends available by default, that means the Water team won't necessarily be such a meta one. It can be strong, but it all depends on the gear and a lot of other factors.
Best Lightning Attribute Friends
For the Lightning team, you want the following Lightning Attribute Friends:
- Aura (mandatory)
- Prism
- Thor
- Sparky
- Ivy
In the current meta, the Lightning team can be super strong. You have 3 5-stars that come with amazing kits, and if you have the skills upgraded, going for the Lightning Attribute in this Legend of Witch tier list can be a game-changer. If you're looking for other rankings to judge, our Don't Starve Together mobile character tier list might be of service. On the flip side, our Dragon Quest Smash/Grow tier list ranks weapons instead if that's more your thing!