Legend of Witch tier list (October 2026) - Get those magical pixel-art pals in check

Not all BFFs are created equal, but with our Legend of Witch tier list, you can pick the best pals to help you on our magical journey.

If you know my work, you know that I'm a long-time fan of pixel RPGs, and, surprise, surprise, Legend of Witch is one of them! Even if it's a fairly simple and super straightforward RPG, Legend of Witch has a gacha system where players can summon Friends for the witch.

In this guide, I will share a complete Legend of Witch tier list for everyone to enjoy, since picking the best Friends for the witch is not always straightforward.

About the Legend of Witch tier list

In the tier list I wrote below, I ranked every single Friend available, starting with the low 1-star ones and going all the way to the 5-star ones. Of course, I ranked them all based on the bonuses they give, so bear that in mind.

Also, you probably won't start getting any 5-star units on your team until later on, since they are so difficult to acquire. Either way, there are alternatives, so when picking them for your team, just pick the available highest-tier you own.

The element factor

Legend of Witch tier list (best Friends to pick)

Tier Name S+ Flame, Echor, Pega, Aquari, Prism, Aura S Pyro, Lava, Echor, Silva, Sparky, Ivy, Thor A Leonta, Draco, Echo, Willow, Leaf, Eagle, Storm, Snow, Marine, Ollie B Bella, Flare, Kayla, Lulu, Pico, Luger, Ciel, Pen, Luna, Jenki, Terra C Leon, Shari, Noah, Aqua, Pinky, Toto, Chris

The element is the deciding factor for the Friends. You want to deploy the ones that match your witch's skill elements. For instance, if you want to go for a full Fire build, you will need to deploy Fire Friends because they will boost the Fire DMG. The same applies for each element, since at the moment, we don't have any universal element Friends.

On the following pages, you can discover more about each Element and the best Friends you can deploy together!